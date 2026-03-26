DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare solutions partner and leading provider of market expansion services across Asia and beyond, signed a cooperation agreement on March 25 with the Myopia Control Centre of Medical Saigon Eye Hospital System at an annual optometry conference.

Photo: DKSH

The agreement covers a comprehensive partnership between both parties, including supply, distribution, technical services, and clinical capability-building activities to support the Myopia Control Centre’s specialised paediatric myopia management programme in Vietnam.

Short-sightedness among children is one of Vietnam’s most pressing eye health challenges, with refractive error rates among school-age children continuing to rise in line with global trends.

Myopia control is an emerging approach that goes beyond conventional vision correction, it requires evidence-based, long-term treatment strategies grounded in ocular biometric data, enabling systematic monitoring, personalised treatment planning, and outcome tracking through specialised clinical reporting.

Under the agreement, the Myopia Control Centre will prioritise the use of Topcon Healthcare’s myopia management equipment and DKSH’s services across its existing facilities, as well as future sites.

As the authorised exclusive distributor of Topcon Healthcare in Vietnam, DKSH supplies the MYAH Myopia Management device - an integrated toolkit for comprehensive examination, treatment planning, and myopia progression monitoring.

Beyond supply and installation, DKSH provides medical consultation, technology transfer, and a full range of technical services and after-sales support in accordance with international standards, ensuring partners are fully equipped with the knowledge and tools to deliver internationally benchmarked eye care to Vietnamese patients.

Huynh Le Duc, Group CEO of Medical Saigon Group said, “Myopia control must be approached as a long-term clinical journey, combining scientific foundations, real-world data, and standardised practice. Through this conference and partnership, we aim to create a platform where specialists can share experience, align on emerging evidence, and build a rigorous model for pediatric myopia management in Vietnam.”

Ta Minh Cuong, general manager, Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH Vietnam said, “At DKSH, guided by our mission to deliver healthcare for all, we go beyond distribution. Through this partnership, we believe short-sightedness in children can be systematically screened and meaningfully controlled. As the exclusive partner of Topcon Healthcare in Vietnam, we bring a comprehensive range of technology, training, and support to help make evidence-based myopia care a consistent standard across Myopia Control Centre’s network.”

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