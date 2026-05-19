Vietnam establishes international trade negotiation team

Decision No.883/QD-TTg, dated May 18, establishes a team responsible for helping direct authorities at all levels in the negotiation, approval, and implementation of international treaties on economic and trade matters of the state. This includes multilateral, bilateral, regional, and other mechanisms

The negotiating team will assist the prime minister in developing policies, strategies, plans, and overall negotiation approaches for Vietnam's participation in international economic and trade agreements. It will also propose objectives and flexible negotiation roadmaps with partners, consistent with national interests and Vietnam's socioeconomic development.

Photo: VGP

The team will lead and coordinate with ministries and agencies in preparing, organising, and implementing negotiations on international economic and trade agreements, while proposing solutions to any issues. It will also develop and conduct negotiations and implement results based on approved plans.

The team will also lead and coordinate in exercising Vietnam's rights and obligations under international economic and trade agreements, including participation in permanent bodies, secretariats, councils, and joint committees. It will take part in negotiations to expand and upgrade existing agreements to which Vietnam is a member, such as the World Trade Organisation, APEC, and ASEAN – and bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements – to better tap into existing markets.

The team will consult the business community and stakeholders on negotiation content, based on assessments of challenges and risks to the economy, to develop strategies that protect and enhance Vietnam's interests.

The Minister of Industry and Trade will head the government negotiating team, with deputy heads from the ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, and Foreign Affairs.

Team members include deputy ministers from the ministries of Agriculture and Environment; Science and Technology; Justice; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Health; Home Affairs; Public Security; and a deputy governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

Technical-level negotiating groups will be established as required by each international trade agreement, composed of technical-level civil servants from relevant ministries and agencies, mobilising experts if needed.

In exceptional circumstances, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung may establish separate negotiating teams to handle strategic and urgent issues related to national interests.

Vietnam has joined a network of 17 free trade agreements involving 60 economies, covering most major global markets. The country's free trade agreement network can be grouped into three main categories: ASEAN-based agreements, new-generation FTAs and bilateral accords.

High-standard trade agreements include the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

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