Over 200,000 OCOP items listed on e-commerce platforms

Representatives conduct a signing ceremony for cooperation on developing sustainable e-commerce

At the “CSR Day 2026 - Unlocking a New Wave of Impact” event on May 13, TikTok Shop announced the results of the initiative and unveiled its 2026 social responsibility roadmap, focusing on supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, small traders, and local communities to participate more deeply in the digital economy.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the “Localities Rise Up” initiative, featuring two models, “One Province One Shop” and “E-commerce Commune.”

The programme is being implemented by TikTok Shop in cooperation with the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, aiming to encourage e-commerce adoption at grassroots level across more than 3,000 communes nationwide.

According to TikTok Shop, as Vietnam’s e-commerce market reaches an estimated value of $32 billion, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country’s digital economy in 2025, expanding the presence of Vietnamese products on digital platforms is becoming increasingly important for local economic growth.

After one year of implementation, the “Vietnam Goods Rise Up” initiative has delivered notable results. More than 200,000 OCOP and Vietnamese items have been given identification labels on TikTok Shop to improve consumer accessibility. The platform has also rolled out over one million vouchers exclusively for Vietnamese goods.

Tran Thi Tan, CSR director of TikTok Shop Vietnam said the initiative was focused on scaling up proven models while expanding multi-stakeholder partnerships to remove barriers related to capacity, infrastructure, and market connectivity for local economies.

“These policies are part of TikTok Shop’s long-term efforts to lower barriers to e-commerce participation, support the sustainable growth of Vietnamese products on the platform, and create more opportunities for small- and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, small traders, and local business communities to engage more deeply in the digital economy,” she said.

At the event, TikTok Shop also announced a VND100 billion ($3.8 million) support package for Vietnamese products during the second half of 2026. The package includes incentives on commission and transaction fees for new sellers, particularly those involved in OCOP items, agricultural goods, and traditional craft village products.

Le Hoang Oanh, director general of the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said partnerships between digital platforms and local authorities are helping expand consumption channels for Vietnamese products while improving local digital business capabilities and boosting regional specialities.

“This approach aligns with the goal of encouraging digital economic development from the grassroots level, narrowing regional gaps, and advancing sustainable e-commerce development,” Oanh said.