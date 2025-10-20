DKSH Vietnam spotlights sustainability trends in beauty and home care

On October 17, DKSH Vietnam hosted an event in Hanoi, engaging key clients and customers in discussions on major trends driving the personal care and home care sectors. The company’s Business Unit Performance Materials highlighted the growing demand for safe, clean, and sustainable ingredient solutions in Vietnam, underscoring how responsible product development is reshaping consumer expectations.

Held in partnership with global leaders Stepan and Elementis, the event showcased how sustainability, safety, and innovation can align to create a more progressive personal and home care industry. The beauty show also offered an inspiring platform to explore emerging trends at the intersection of emotional wellness, sustainability, and high-performance ingredients.

DKSH and its partners discussed innovation in personal and home care in Vietnam. Photo: DKSH

According to DKSH, Vietnam's beauty and personal care market is forecasted to grow from $2.45 billion in 2023 to $3.30 billion by 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.6 per cent. For home care products such as cleaning, detergents, disinfectants, or household hygiene items, the market reached approximately $653.6 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly $953.1 million by 2033, with a CAGR of around 4.28 per cent during 2025 until 2033.

This growth is fuelled by rising consumer awareness of health, safety, and sustainability. The preference for natural, organic, and eco-friendly solutions is creating strong momentum for innovation across both personal care and home care categories. At the same time, regulatory standards are raised to foster a stronger, more responsible market. In this evolving landscape, compliance, transparency, and sustainability are critical requirements for brands to win consumer trust and secure long-term credibility.

Natale Capri, co-head Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH Vietnam joined the discussion. Photo: DKSH

As a trusted partner connecting global ingredient providers and local manufacturers, DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials plays a pivotal role in enabling the industry to meet these evolving standards.

"The complexity of raising standards can be challenging for manufacturers, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises. To support them, DKSH provides access to fully traceable, compliant, and sustainable ingredients. We also share regulatory and technical expertise by leveraging our comprehensive service portfolio. This includes in-depth guidance from our state-of-the-art innovation centres to enhance formulation, testing, and product optimisation", said Nga Hoang, general manager, Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH Vietnam.

Together with strategic partners like Elementis and Stepan, DKSH introduces and distributes advanced eco-friendly and biodegradable ingredient solutions that enable Vietnamese manufacturers to align with global trends towards green and safe formulations in the Vietnamese personal care and home care industry.

"At Elementis, we see sustainability as standard. Sustainability requires a holistic process, complying with regulations. Through DKSH, this transparency and innovation are directly delivered to Vietnamese manufacturers with their local expertise and our regional facilities," said Edward Loi, Technical Sales manager, SEA (Personal Care), Elementis.

Recognised as a global speciality chemicals company, Elementis consistently delivers high-quality ingredients by ensuring responsible raw material sourcing and maintaining strict quality control throughout every stage of production.

Stepan, a nearly century-old chemical manufacturer, highlighted that their strategy is guided by a strong commitment to responsible practices and high-performing products, focusing on ethical business and reducing environmental impact.

"By combining Stepan’s sustainability framework with DKSH’s local market insights, research and development capabilities and innovation centre, we empower manufacturers to adopt international standards efficiently, enhance product quality, and meet evolving consumer and regulatory expectations responsibly," said Geok Khoon Teo, business director, Consumer Products – Asia-Pacific, Stepan.

Geok Khoon Teo, business director, Consumer Products – Asia-Pacific, Stepan. Photo: DKSH

In line with its long-term commitment to sustainability and building trust in the partnership with clients, DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials is keen to continuously expand its product portfolio. The company aims to significantly increase the proportion of materials that contributing to sustainable development by 2030.

To achieve this, DKSH applies a comprehensive framework covering multiple factors, including natural-based ingredients, upcycled or recycled materials, biodegradability, circularity, and sustainably sourced ingredients such as RSPO-certified palm oil, and ingredients with certified eco-labels like Cosmos and Ecocert.

As Vietnam’s personal care and home care industries continue to evolve, DKSH remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking to meet rising regulatory and consumer standards. Through its market expansion services, DKSH delivers regulatory consulting, supplier certification, and product registration, supporting clients in navigating compliance requirements and accelerating product development in a rapidly developing market like Vietnam.

"By viewing compliance as a catalyst for excellence, DKSH, together with world-class ingredient providers, is ready to support its customers to foster a safe, clean, and sustainable process in product development. This is how we strengthen our competitive advantage and enrich lives in Vietnam," said Nga Hoang, general manager, Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH Vietnam.

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a renowned market expansion services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives.

DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists. DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes speciality chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications.

With 58 innovation centres and regulatory support worldwide, DKSH creates cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,720 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of $1.76 billion in 2024.

