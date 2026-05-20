LG Energy Solutions and Honda partner to deeper penetrate Vietnam's electric motorcycle market

On May 19, LG Energy Solution signed an MoU with Honda and the city of Hanoi for cooperation in establishing public battery swap stations for electric motorcycles. Battery swapping stations are networks that allow electric motorcycle users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones within minutes, eliminating the need to wait several hours for recharging.

As reported by Seoul Economic Daily, the parties will build electric motorcycle battery swap stations in central Hanoi and develop battery standardisation and safety management systems. They also signalled wide-ranging cooperation to foster the related industrial ecosystem, including jointly developing an electric motorcycle platform business model.

Beginning in Q3, LG Energy Solution, Honda Motor, and Hanoi will launch a pilot to install around 50 battery-swapping stations across key locations in the city and deploy 500 electric motorcycles. The vehicles will use LG Energy Solution’s cylindrical 2170 batteries. The South Korean battery maker will oversee the safety management system, operate the swapping network, and provide operational solutions.

Honda will be responsible for developing the battery packs and swapping units, as well as supplying the electric motorcycles for the pilot. According to the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, Honda accounted for a remarkable 86 per cent of Vietnam’s motorcycle market in 2025.

Hanoi is accelerating the adoption of electric motorcycles as part of efforts to curb air pollution generated by the city’s more than six million motorbikes. To support this transition, the city plans to begin restricting internal combustion engine motorcycles by time zone and district starting in July this year, with the measures set to be gradually expanded through 2030.

“Vietnam is the most critical country in Southeast Asia for the transition to electric two-wheelers,” said an LG Energy Solution representative. “Based on our differentiated technology that dramatically improves safety, usage time, and battery lifespan for two-wheelers, we will continue to contribute to the development of Vietnam’s eco-friendly transportation infrastructure.”

EV charging stations enticing for investors As electric vehicles become more popular, developing charging stations and equipment is a promising area for investment.

Charge+, Grab partner to develop EV charging network in Vietnam Electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider Charge+ has signed an agreement with Grab Vietnam with the shared goal of developing a charging and battery swapping network in Vietnam.