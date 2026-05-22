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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Australia seeks market access for kangaroo meat and lychees in Vietnam

May 22, 2026 | 08:00
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Australia is seeking market access for kangaroo meat and lychees in Vietnam, with Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird calling on the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to complete its assessment process.
Australia seeks quicker market opening for kangaroo meat and lychees
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Environment

The proposal was raised during a meeting on May 21 between Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung and Ambassador Gillian Bird to discuss bilateral cooperation in agriculture, climate change, and natural resources.

At the meeting, Ambassador Bird noted that both Vietnam and Australia are major agricultural producers and exporters, adding that cooperation in the sector has continued to expand and deliver positive outcomes over recent years.

She thanked Vietnam for dispatching an inspection delegation to assess Australia’s wild kangaroo meat products and expressed hope that the ministry would soon complete the evaluation report to enable market access for the product.

Australia also proposed broader cooperation to facilitate market access for fruit products between the two countries.

In the near term, Australia is seeking approval to export lychees to Vietnam, while committing to accelerate procedures to open the Australian market to Vietnamese lemons.

Regarding food safety, the ambassador welcomed Vietnam’s decision to temporarily suspend the implementation of Decree 46 and expressed a desire to continue working with Vietnamese authorities to develop balanced solutions that ensure food safety requirements while facilitating trade activities for businesses in both countries.

On climate cooperation, Bird said Australia and Türkiye would co-host COP31 and expressed hope for Vietnam’s active participation and contribution to the event.

Minister Hung spoke highly of Australia’s continued interest in agricultural cooperation, describing the sector as playing a vital role in economic growth, food security, and livelihoods.

According to the minister, Australia holds advantages in climate conditions and agricultural quality, while Vietnam, as a tropical country, possesses a diverse ecosystem covering agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

“These complementary strengths create better conditions for both sides to deepen cooperation and expand agricultural trade in the coming period,” Hung said.

He proposed that specialised agencies from both countries continue reviewing potential product groups to accelerate market opening efforts and move towards higher-level cooperation agreements in agriculture.

Australia expands agrifood engagement in Vietnam Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation Forum outlines pathways to accelerate green transition Australia deepens fintech ties with Vietnam Taste of Australia exhibition strengthens bilateral commercial ties Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

By Thai An

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TagTag:
lychee australia

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