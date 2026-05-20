Vital works completed at Bao Lac A Hydropower Plant

To date, the civil construction phase is about 95 per cent complete. The main items are being deployed synchronously, ensuring strict adherence to progress, quality, and safety standards.

Regarding electro-mechanical equipment, the installation of the rotors for units 1 and 2 has been finished. On May 17, the lowering of the Unit 2 rotor was successfully executed – a crucial technical milestone that lays a solid foundation for bringing the plant into commercial operation within 2026.

Despite challenging construction conditions, exceeding the planned schedule demonstrates strong site management capabilities, seamless coordination among contractors (construction, equipment supply, and installation), and developer PC1's proven experience in executing complex energy projects.

Most importantly, the company said, it highlights the dedicated, resilient, and determined spirit of its project managers, engineers, and workers who are dedicating day and night on site to reach the finish line as targeted.

Alongside maintaining the momentum of key projects, PC1 has published the financial report for the first quarter of 2026. The group has fully fulfilled its obligations to explain profit fluctuations in accordance with listed company regulations, immediately following the implementation of the information disclosure authorisation mechanism.

The rapid stabilisation of PC1's operating apparatus – ensuring continuity in governance, finance, and information disclosure – continues to affirm the management capacity, compliance, and adaptability of its governance system amidst various market fluctuations. The positive business growth in the first quarter reflects the efficiency of PC1's core operations, ongoing projects, and the seamless functioning of the entire system.

This success further solidifies the trust of its shareholders, investors, partners, customers, and all employees in the group's stable development roadmap.

PC1 Group says business stable as it cooperates with authorities PC1 Group continues to maintain business continuity and stabilise operation despite the prosecution of certain members of its leadership.

Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 The groundbreaking ceremony of the Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 (NHIZ II) was held on December 19.