Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vital works completed at Bao Lac A Hydropower Plant

May 20, 2026 | 11:12
(0) user say
The Bao Lac A Hydropower Plant project is showing highly positive signs as many critical components have been completed, pushing the overall progress approximately one month ahead of schedule.
Vital works completed at Bao Lac A Hydropower Plant

To date, the civil construction phase is about 95 per cent complete. The main items are being deployed synchronously, ensuring strict adherence to progress, quality, and safety standards.

Regarding electro-mechanical equipment, the installation of the rotors for units 1 and 2 has been finished. On May 17, the lowering of the Unit 2 rotor was successfully executed – a crucial technical milestone that lays a solid foundation for bringing the plant into commercial operation within 2026.

Despite challenging construction conditions, exceeding the planned schedule demonstrates strong site management capabilities, seamless coordination among contractors (construction, equipment supply, and installation), and developer PC1's proven experience in executing complex energy projects.

Most importantly, the company said, it highlights the dedicated, resilient, and determined spirit of its project managers, engineers, and workers who are dedicating day and night on site to reach the finish line as targeted.

Vital works completed at Bao Lac A Hydropower Plant

Alongside maintaining the momentum of key projects, PC1 has published the financial report for the first quarter of 2026. The group has fully fulfilled its obligations to explain profit fluctuations in accordance with listed company regulations, immediately following the implementation of the information disclosure authorisation mechanism.

The rapid stabilisation of PC1's operating apparatus – ensuring continuity in governance, finance, and information disclosure – continues to affirm the management capacity, compliance, and adaptability of its governance system amidst various market fluctuations. The positive business growth in the first quarter reflects the efficiency of PC1's core operations, ongoing projects, and the seamless functioning of the entire system.

This success further solidifies the trust of its shareholders, investors, partners, customers, and all employees in the group's stable development roadmap.

Vital works completed at Bao Lac A Hydropower Plant
PC1 Group says business stable as it cooperates with authorities PC1 Group says business stable as it cooperates with authorities

PC1 Group continues to maintain business continuity and stabilise operation despite the prosecution of certain members of its leadership.
Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 Work starts on Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Nhat Ban – Haiphong Industrial Zone Phase 2 (NHIZ II) was held on December 19.
PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects PC1 teams up with DENZAI on regional wind projects

Vietnam’s PC1 Group has partnered with Singapore-based DENZAI International Holdings to expand cooperation on renewable energy and infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PC1 Bao Lac A Hydropower Plant workforce human resources

Related Contents

Vietnam's auto sector to benefit from Hyundai, KOICA training deal

Vietnam's auto sector to benefit from Hyundai, KOICA training deal

ITL Corporation scoops Global HR Tech Icons 2026 Award

ITL Corporation scoops Global HR Tech Icons 2026 Award

Caution and stability drive Vietnam’s workforce trends

Caution and stability drive Vietnam’s workforce trends

YY Group Malaysia plans fivefold workforce expansion for $14 million target

YY Group Malaysia plans fivefold workforce expansion for $14 million target

PwC launches global workforce survey

PwC launches global workforce survey

Vietnam urged to shore up supply-chain resilience amid global uncertainty

Vietnam urged to shore up supply-chain resilience amid global uncertainty

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam reaffirms macroeconomic stability as Fitch Ratings conducts review

Vietnam reaffirms macroeconomic stability as Fitch Ratings conducts review

Citi celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Citi celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020