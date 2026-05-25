Double award reinforces Frasers Property Vietnam’s position in regional real estate

At the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026-2027 ceremony held in Bangkok on May 6-7, FPV made a strong impression by winning the “Best Development Marketing Vietnam” award, while also earning a nomination in the “Development Marketing Asia Pacific” category.

The achievement reflects the company’s capabilities in brand building, differentiated marketing strategies, and long-term development vision in its journey to create sustainable value for Vietnam’s real estate market.

Edwin Tan, deputy CEO, Frasers Property Vietnam (centre), received the award on behalf of the company

Although FPV has been recognised multiple times within the Asia Pacific Property Awards system, this marks the first time the company has received an award in the industrial and logistics (I&L) segment. Notably, FPV’s I&L business was also among the few representatives from Vietnam recognised at this year’s awards, highlighting the increasingly prominent position of Vietnam’s industrial real estate sector regionally.

Beyond its branding significance, the award also reflects FPV’s capability to develop projects in line with international standards, as well as its ability to adapt and maintain a sustainable growth strategy amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. At the same time, recognition represents an endorsement from the international professional community for the company’s consistent development pursued over many years.

Being recognised within one of the region’s most prestigious real estate award systems not only reaffirms FPV’s marketing capabilities, but highlights its distinctive approach to product development, execution quality, and globally oriented strategic vision.

FPV’s I&L segment is gradually establishing a presence in the market through a sustainability-driven development strategy, underpinned by internationally recognised green certifications and the pioneering “Premium Estates” concept, a model designed to balance operational efficiency, environmental quality, and customer experience.

FPV also places tenants at the centre of its strategy through its Life-cycle Support services, accompanying businesses from initial setup and operational stages to future expansion and development.

Each of FPV’s projects is developed in line with industry-leading standards aimed at optimising operational efficiency, advancing environmental responsibility, and enhancing the quality of life for communities within developments. Its industrial parks are purpose-built to meet the rising demands of high-tech manufacturing and high-performance logistics sectors, which are playing an increasingly important role in the restructuring of global supply chains.

Flagship developments such as BDIP Premium Industrial Park, along with a series of northern industrial developments including Industrial Centre Yen Phong 2C, Industrial Centre Yen Phong Expansion, Industrial Centre Dong Mai, Industrial Centre Yen My, and Industrial Centre Thuan Thanh, are regarded as representative models of this development approach.

These developments feature thoughtfully planned spaces integrated with Industrial Service Centres (ISC), a relatively new concept in Vietnam’s market designed to support industrial lifestyles through a full ecosystem of amenities and services. Beyond serving operational requirements, the ISC model is intended to foster business communities, experts, and workers within industrial parks through service facilities, connectivity, and shared living spaces.

The model helps deliver a more holistic experience while opening up a new direction for industrial real estate development aligned with modern and sustainable standards.

Industrial Centre Yen Phong 2C is one of FPV’s projects to have achieved LEED Gold certification

Frasers Property is a multinational investor-developer-operator of real estate products and services. The Group is listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and headquartered in Singapore, with total assets of approximately S$40 billion.

Frasers Property's multinational businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, industrial and logistics, retail, commercial and business parks, residential and hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in 20 countries.

In Vietnam, Frasers Property owns a diversified portfolio, including nearly one million square metres of industrial real estate located in strategic locations across both northern and southern Vietnam, with a strong focus on green development and standards.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards system, is one of the most prestigious real estate awards in the region and globally, backed by more than 30 years of history and a rigorous evaluation process.

Frasers Property Vietnam moves towards green real estate leadership Frasers Property Vietnam is on a journey towards sustainability and green real estate leadership, according to Edwin Tan, Deputy CEO and managing director for industrial and logistics for Southeast Asia.

Frasers Property Vietnam honoured at Hubexo Asia Awards Frasers Property Vietnam has once again been named among the Top 10 Leading Developers at the 2025 Hubexo Asia Awards, held in mid-June in Ho Chi Minh City.