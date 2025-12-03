Corporate

He Eye Specialist Hospital Group honoured as 2025 ACES champion for eye health innovation

December 03, 2025 | 12:45
(0) user say
He Eye Specialist Hospital Group honoured as 2025 ACES Industry Champion, shaping the future of eye health with innovative technology and global collaboration initiatives.

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - The winners of the 2025 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) were announced in Bali, Indonesia. He Eye Specialist Hospital Group (HESH), Stock Code: 301103, a technology-driven publicly listed company in China's eye health sector, was named a winner. The ACES awards aim to recognize Asian enterprises that set benchmarks in resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth. HESH's victory signifies international recognition for its unique business model and its contributions to the global development of eye health.

He Eye Specialist Hospital Group (HESH) was honored as the 2025 ACES Industry Champion, shaping the future of eye health through technological innovation and global cooperation.

He Eye Specialist Hospital Group (HESH) was honored as the 2025 ACES Industry Champion, shaping the future of eye health through technological innovation and global cooperation.

HESH's success is rooted in its forward-thinking strategy of deeply integrating technological innovation into its eye health ecosystem. After nearly 30 years of development, in collaboration with He University and the He Vision Group, HESH has established a comprehensive industrial chain integrating healthcare, education, R&D, and industry. By actively promoting the application of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and gene technology in ophthalmology, HESH is redefining lifelong eye health management. With the goal of building a "He Bright Town," it is setting a benchmark for digital eye health services.

As the only National Training Center for Prevention and Treatment of Blindness in China, HESH has trained over 50,000 primary healthcare professionals within the country, significantly enhancing grassroots eye care capacity. Furthermore, as a member of the World Association of Eye Hospitals, HESH extends its reach across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, providing specialized training for ophthalmologists in Belt and Road partner and other developing countries. Initiatives such as the "Cameroon Yaoundé Optometry Technology MOCI Workshop" not only transfer advanced technology but are also dedicated to cultivating local talent. To date, HESH has trained over 130 ophthalmologists and optometrists from 13 countries, leaving behind a "medical team that never leaves" in these regions. These practices have successfully provided a replicable and sustainable model for a global eye health solution.

Dr. He Wei, Chairman of He Eye Specialist Hospital, stated that receiving the ACES award marks a new beginning. Moving forward, HESH will remain committed to its belief in "Tech for Good," focusing on the frontiers of global science and technology and the well-being of humanity, ensuring that innovative achievements benefit a broader population, and continuously contributing to building a bright and healthy global future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ACES Awards

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ACESAwards MORSGroup ACES2025 He Eye Specialist Hospital Group

