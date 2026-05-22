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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

May 22, 2026 | 16:34
(0) user say
Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) has signed an MoU with Vitol Asia Pte. Ltd. to cooperate in the energy sector and related areas, marking a strategically significant step for the Vietnamese state energy group.
Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

The agreement – announced on May 21 – will see the two sides increase exchanges, share experience, and explore cooperation opportunities in line with their respective strengths, needs, and development orientations.

For Petrovietnam, cooperation with Vitol is aligned with its orientation to expand activities into regional and international markets, including in investment and commercial trading. With its market experience, sourcing capabilities, logistics capacity and global flow management, Vitol can complement Petrovietnam in accessing new business models, enhancing market capabilities and expanding opportunities in the energy sector.

Under the cooperation framework, the two sides will discuss business structures in crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas in international markets and in Vietnam; explore opportunities to develop oil and gas infrastructure; and identify potential cooperation in projects supporting decarbonisation, sustainable development, and verified emission reductions.

Petrovietnam and Vitol will also share international trading experience and knowledge of the broader hydrocarbon value chain, helping to enhance Petrovietnam's market access capabilities, expand its international connectivity, and support Vietnam's objectives of ensuring energy security and socioeconomic development.

Vitol is a global energy and commodities company that produces, manages, and delivers energy and commodities to consumers and industry worldwide. In addition to its primary trading business, Vitol has invested more than $13 billion in long-term infrastructure assets globally. Its customers include national oil companies, multinationals, leading industrial companies, and utilities.

Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell

PV Gas has signed its first multi‑year LNG supply contract, a five‑year agreement with Shell delivering about 400,000 tonnes per year to the Thi Vai terminal from 2027 through 2031.
Oil and gas sector sees renewed momentum Oil and gas sector sees renewed momentum

Robust profit growth across the value chain, accelerating major projects and supportive policies are driving a strong rally in oil and gas stocks, with expectations of further upside in 2026.
EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) signed a framework agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Vung Ang LNG terminal in Ha Tinh to the Quang Trach II and III power plants on April 3 in Hanoi.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vitol PetroVietnam partnership oil and gas MoU

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