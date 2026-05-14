Vietnam targets $300 billion digital technology industry by 2030

The programme aims to develop Vietnam’s digital technology industry into a modern, highly competitive economic and technical sector anchored by large-scale domestic strategic technology enterprises capable of mastering core technologies.

The initiative is also expected to help address key national challenges related to sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, while contributing to Vietnam’s double-digit growth target.

It also seeks to build a robust ecosystem of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises deeply integrated into global value chains, positioning Vietnam as one of the world’s leading digital technology industry hubs while supporting the development of a high-quality workforce and strengthening the international profile of the “Make in Vietnam” brand.

Vietnam is aiming for the digital technology industry to generate at least $300 billion in revenue by 2030, with average annual growth of 12 per cent or higher during 2026-2030. Export revenue from digital technology products and services developed by Vietnamese firms is targeted to reach at least $55 billion annually, with average annual growth of no less than 30 per cent.

Vietnam also aims to reach 100,000 digital technology enterprises and develop a workforce of more than three million people for the digital technology industry.

The programme also targets enabling Vietnamese digital technology firms to master technologies necessary to develop products and services under the country’s strategic digital technology products and services catalogue.

Each locality is encouraged to implement at least one controlled pilot licensing and testing mechanism for digital technology products and services tailored to local development conditions, to foster innovation and improve the legal framework for the digital technology industry.

Vietnam plans to establish between 16 and 20 concentrated digital technology zones, including at least one large-scale digital technology hub aligned with with key development strategies.

The programme also calls for at least one shared high-performance computing centre to support major national tasks and the development of strategic digital technology.

By 2045, Vietnam aims to become a country with an advanced digital technology industry, serving as a leading digital technology hub in the region and moving into the world’s leading group. The sector is expected to become a pillar of the national economy, contributing significantly to economic growth.

The long-term vision also includes building a globally competitive Vietnamese digital technology enterprise sector capable of mastering core technologies, leading innovation trends, and strengthening the “Make in Vietnam” brand within global value chains.

Vietnam targets a digital enterprise density comparable to developed economies, while aiming to establish at least 10 world-class Vietnamese digital technology companies and engage at least five new projects from leading global technology corporations to establish headquarters, research, or manufacturing operations in Vietnam.

To achieve these goals, the programme outlines key priorities such as improving legal and policy frameworks for the digital technology industry; promoting research and development of digital products and services; supporting technology enterprises; developing personnel; modernising infrastructure; attracting investment; expanding markets and supply chains; encouraging sustainable development; building industry databases and information systems; and supporting semiconductor industry development.

To strengthen innovation, the programme will support R&D activities for digital technology products and services, while facilitating projects related to AI, semiconductors, and digital technology manufacturing in line with regulations. It also prioritises the development of strategic digital technology products and services.

At the same time, it aims to help Vietnamese digital technology companies improve manufacturing capabilities and product quality, encourage the adoption of international quality management standards, and enhance the reputation of “Make in Vietnam” digital products and services. Support measures will also be introduced to help domestic technology firms expand into international markets.

Vietnam will also organise an annual national forum on Vietnamese digital technology enterprise development and the “Make in Vietnam digital technology products and services awards” to honour outstanding products, strengthen consumer trust, and boost Vietnamese technology solutions.

The programme also includes financial support for chip design organisations and enterprises, measures to strengthen supply chains and electronics manufacturing to create market demand for semiconductors, and the development of a national semiconductor chip prototyping support centre to assist with chip testing and pilot production activities.