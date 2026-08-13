SIFI makes catalytic investment in Beacon Fund

Beacon Fund co-founder & CEO Shuyin Tang speaking at the Switzerland–Singapore Dialogue on Catalytic Capital for Asia in May 2026, co-organised by SIFI, the Embassy of Switzerland in Singapore, and Philanthropy Asia Alliance. Photo: Beacon Fund

According to a statement on August 12, the fund was selected through the third Call for Proposals launched under SIFI’s Investment Window in November 2025. Through this Investment Window, SIFI is deploying a total of CHF5 million ($6.16 million) in first-loss equity shared between Beacon Fund and the Mandala Entrepreneurship Fund to enhance health, education, and gender equality across the Mekong region.

This Investment Window, “Fostering Human Development,” focuses on advancing three United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, and Gender Equality – in the Mekong region. These target goals align closely with Beacon Fund’s long-standing commitment to supporting women-led and diverse-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam.

Beacon Fund addresses critical capital gaps by providing flexible loans without requiring real estate collateral. Gender equality is embedded in the fund’s DNA, with 100 per cent of portfolio companies meeting the 2X Challenge criteria. In the portfolio, 45 per cent of management roles are held by women, and over 2,000 jobs are supported, 67 per cent of which are for women.

Beyond the gender lens, Beacon Fund actively backs essential human development sectors. In education, the fund provided two rounds of debt financing to MindX Technology School, which has supported over 17,200 students (23 per cent female) to access quality tech education. In healthcare, Beacon Fund recently invested in women-owned and -led TIMEC International General Clinic, pioneering an impact-linked loan structure that offers up to a 2 per cent interest rate reduction as the clinic demonstrates improved quality of care through higher patient satisfaction.

The first-loss equity provided by SIFI acts as catalytic capital designed to absorb initial risk and crowd in additional private capital into emerging markets. According to SIFI, Beacon Fund and Mandala Entrepreneurship Fund demonstrate the power of impact investing to drive measurable social progress and resilience in emerging economies. Their focus on innovative, locally grounded solutions underscores the growing potential of blended finance to unlock private capital in pursuit of sustainable development.”

Tenke Zoltáni, CEO of the SDG Impact Finance Initiative (SIFI), said, “Beacon Fund demonstrates how catalytic capital can help unlock investment in businesses that deliver both commercial potential and measurable social impact. Through our Investment Window, SIFI supports investment vehicles that expand access to finance where it is needed most and help mobilise additional private capital for sustainable development.”

Shuyin Tang, CEO & co-founder of Beacon Fund, said, “We’re deeply grateful for this vote of confidence from the SIFI team and for their junior equity investment into our fund – catalytic capital that we hope will help attract more like-minded investors and further expand the fund’s impact on SMEs in Vietnam."

This Investment Window was supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the UBS Optimus Foundation, and the Ursimone Wietlisbach Foundation.

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