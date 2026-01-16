Corporate

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

January 16, 2026 | 16:48
(0) user say
Vietnam is stepping up cooperation with the United Nations in digital technology and AI as it seeks to develop practical and scalable innovation models.

Vietnam and the UN are strengthening collaboration in digital technology, AI, and technology governance, with a focus on developing specific, measurable, and scalable experimental models. As part of the 6th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting held in Hanoi, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung met on January 14 with Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and the UN Secretary-General’s envoy on technology, to discuss cooperation priorities in these areas.

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI
Photo: MST

“While physical infrastructure once drove connectivity and growth, data, digital platforms, computing power, and AI now underpin productivity in the digital age,” said Minister Hung. “Though intangible, this infrastructure has far-reaching impacts on governance effectiveness, business competitiveness, and quality of life.”

Vietnam views investment in digital technology and AI as an investment in long-term national capacity, requiring coordinated development of infrastructure, institutions, human resources, and policy frameworks, with the state playing a facilitating role. The minister welcomed the UN’s initiatives on digital public infrastructure, inclusive digital transformation, and responsible AI governance, noting their particular relevance for developing countries.

He stressed that effective cooperation must go beyond policy dialogue and be implemented through practical pilot models tailored to national conditions. In that spirit, Vietnam is ready to serve as a sandbox for global initiatives, from digital public infrastructure to AI governance, co-developed and refined through real-world application. With its large population, fast-growing digital market, and strong political commitment, Vietnam is well positioned to test solutions at scale and generate lessons for other countries.

At the meeting, Gill said digital technology and AI are entering a phase that will reshape not only economic growth, but also governance, social welfare, and development gaps. He stressed that the key challenge lies in countries’ institutional capacity and international cooperation to guide technology towards the common good.

“In this context, developing countries, particularly proactive ones like Vietnam, play a crucial role in bringing practical perspectives into global technology governance, ensuring standards reflect diverse development conditions and societal needs,” he said.

Gill said Vietnam has the potential to become a key UN partner in implementing global technology initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue and advance concrete cooperation programmes on digital technology and AI, with a focus on measurable and scalable outcomes. Areas of cooperation include digital infrastructure development, digital transformation capacity-building, workforce training, and participation in regional and global AI governance frameworks.

Vietnam, UN reinforce development partnership amid global shifts Vietnam, UN reinforce development partnership amid global shifts

Vietnam's finance minister and the United Nations' resident coordinator reaffirmed cooperation priorities at a meeting in Hanoi on May 21, emphasising sustainable development and policy advocacy.
Law offers digital leap into the future Law offers digital leap into the future

Vietnam’s new Law on Digital Technology Industry will take effect at the start of next year. Prof. Dr. Andreas Stoffers from FOM University in Essen, Germany, explained how the new legal framework will work and how it aligns with the country’s wider vision.
The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation The 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards spotlight digital innovation

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) have launched the 2025 Make in Vietnam Awards.
Human-centred governance seen as key to AI development Human-centred governance seen as key to AI development

Drawing on both international experience and Vietnam’s policy trajectory, experts agreed that AI can deliver lasting value only when it is designed and deployed within a clear, human-centred governance framework.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam united nations un cooperation digital technology AI digital transformation

Themes: Digital Transformation

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

ptbv2020