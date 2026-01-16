Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam and the UN are strengthening collaboration in digital technology, AI, and technology governance, with a focus on developing specific, measurable, and scalable experimental models. As part of the 6th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting held in Hanoi, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung met on January 14 with Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and the UN Secretary-General’s envoy on technology, to discuss cooperation priorities in these areas.

Photo: MST

“While physical infrastructure once drove connectivity and growth, data, digital platforms, computing power, and AI now underpin productivity in the digital age,” said Minister Hung. “Though intangible, this infrastructure has far-reaching impacts on governance effectiveness, business competitiveness, and quality of life.”

Vietnam views investment in digital technology and AI as an investment in long-term national capacity, requiring coordinated development of infrastructure, institutions, human resources, and policy frameworks, with the state playing a facilitating role. The minister welcomed the UN’s initiatives on digital public infrastructure, inclusive digital transformation, and responsible AI governance, noting their particular relevance for developing countries.

He stressed that effective cooperation must go beyond policy dialogue and be implemented through practical pilot models tailored to national conditions. In that spirit, Vietnam is ready to serve as a sandbox for global initiatives, from digital public infrastructure to AI governance, co-developed and refined through real-world application. With its large population, fast-growing digital market, and strong political commitment, Vietnam is well positioned to test solutions at scale and generate lessons for other countries.

At the meeting, Gill said digital technology and AI are entering a phase that will reshape not only economic growth, but also governance, social welfare, and development gaps. He stressed that the key challenge lies in countries’ institutional capacity and international cooperation to guide technology towards the common good.

“In this context, developing countries, particularly proactive ones like Vietnam, play a crucial role in bringing practical perspectives into global technology governance, ensuring standards reflect diverse development conditions and societal needs,” he said.

Gill said Vietnam has the potential to become a key UN partner in implementing global technology initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue and advance concrete cooperation programmes on digital technology and AI, with a focus on measurable and scalable outcomes. Areas of cooperation include digital infrastructure development, digital transformation capacity-building, workforce training, and participation in regional and global AI governance frameworks.

