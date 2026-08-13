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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam targets 50,000 AI-skilled professionals for key sectors by 2030

August 13, 2026 | 14:09
(0) user say
Vietnam is stepping up efforts to build an AI-ready workforce, targeting 50,000 skilled professionals and 10,000 advanced specialists by 2030 to strengthen strategic industries.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau signed Decision No.1528/QD-TTg, dated August 11, approving the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence Human Resource Development through 2030, with a vision to 2035.

The programme aims to build an AI workforce that is sufficiently large and increasingly high-quality to meet ever-growing development needs of strategic tech sectors.

Under the programme, by 2030, at least 80 per cent of general education and pre-university students will be equipped with basic AI knowledge and skills.

Vietnam targets 50,000 AI-skilled professionals for key sectors by 2030
Establishing an AI-integrated education system across all stages of education is critical. Image courtesy of baodautu.vn

In addition, all university students and at least 80 per cent of vocational education students will receive training in AI knowledge and skills, ethics and data safety.

Notably, the programme targets the training, re-skilling and upskilling of at least 50,000 university graduates and above with the capacity to apply AI in key industries and sectors.

At the same time, at least 10,000 highly qualified and specialised AI professionals will be trained, including a minimum of 1,500 experts capable of researching, developing and mastering core technologies and leading key AI initiatives.

In addition, at least 10 million workers will receive training, further education or skills updates in the basic use of AI. Around 100,000 teachers, lecturers and education managers will receive advanced training to enable them to guide, support and encourage AI application capabilities.

The programme also aims to establish an AI-integrated education system across all levels of education, with all higher education institutions implementing regulations governing the use of AI in teaching, research and assessment.

At least 10 advanced AI training and research centres will be established, together with a network of at least 25 higher education institutions serving as hubs for AI training, research and innovation.

With a vision to 2035, Vietnam aims to become a country with AI human resource development capabilities among the leading group in the region, while establishing a safe, reliable and responsible ecosystem for AI training, research, application and governance.

To achieve these objectives, the programme focuses on seven groups of tasks: completing the national AI institutional framework and competency framework; developing a workforce of teachers and experts; training highly qualified AI professionals; expanding access to AI education, re-skilling and upskilling; linking training with businesses and the labour market; developing infrastructure and data for training; and strengthening communications while raising awareness and AI skills.

Notably, small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, production and business establishments, as well as social and professional organisations will receive support to access AI training programmes, competency assessment tools, consulting experts and shared learning resources, thereby enhancing labour productivity and competitiveness.

Google grants $1.5 million to Fulbright University Vietnam for AI research and education Google grants $1.5 million to Fulbright University Vietnam for AI research and education

Fulbright University Vietnam has received a $1.5 million grant from Google to advance AI research and education in Vietnam.
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A Generative AI skills training programme for teachers will be implemented on a national scale in Vietnam, promoting AI integration in education.
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The National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with Intel, launched the “AI for all” initiative on April 2, which is a self-learning course designed for all Vietnamese citizens.
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