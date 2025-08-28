Danang Finance and Tech Week 2025 kicks off

The event gathered prominent leaders including Nguyen Thanh Nghi, a member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Central Policy and Strategy Committee, along with senior representatives from central and local ministries, departments, and agencies.

The opening ceremony of Danang Finance and Tech Week 2025

The forum welcomed over 400 participants, including representatives from nearly 30 diplomatic missions, 50 international experts and speakers, members of the PM’s Policy Advisory Council, and representatives of international financial organisations. Around 40 delegates also joined the event virtually.

Delivering the opening speech, Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasised that the Vietnam Annual Finance Forum 2025 will serve as the core event of Danang Finance and Tech Week.

The forum, he noted, aims to connect government agencies, policymakers, experts, scholars, enterprises, and investors, both domestic and international, to exchange ideas and contribute policy recommendations for the establishment and development of an international financial centre in Vietnam, particularly in Danang.

“These events are not stand-alone initiatives, but part of a broader effort to concretise the strategic direction of rapid and sustainable development for Danang, and for the country as a whole, by leveraging distinct advantages, existing potential, and new development drivers aligned with national policy and strategic orientation,” he said.

The MoU signing ceremony between Danang and domestic and foreign partners

He expressed hope that the discussions at the forum would accelerate the implementation of Vietnam’s international financial centre agenda, enhance coordination across sectors and administrative levels, and position Danang as a dynamic, modern financial hub built to international standards.

As part of the forum’s agenda, the Vietnam International Finance Centre Advisory Council was launched, along with the signing of an MoU on cooperation between Danang and its domestic and international partners.

Taking place from August 28 to 30, Danang Finance and Tech Week 2025 features three key events: the Vietnam Annual Finance Forum, the Vietnam Blockchain Festival, and Danang Semiconductor Day. The week-long programme will encompass a wide array of strategic activities aimed at enhancing international cooperation, attracting investment, and developing priority science and technology sectors that Danang is actively promoting.

