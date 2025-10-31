Carlsberg Vietnam donates nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods

The donation was directly handed over to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of both cities to provide urgent assistance to affected households on October 31.

Over the past week, relentless downpours have paralysed life across Central Vietnam. In Hue and Danang, entire neighbourhoods are submerged, thousands of families have been displaced, and critical infrastructure has been heavily damaged.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, floodwaters on the Huong River in Hue and the Vu Gia–Thu Bon River system in Danang have surged beyond alert Level 3, with the Thu Bon River in Danang already surpassing its 1964 records. At Bach Ma (Hue), daily rainfall reached a staggering 1,739 mm, Vietnam’s highest ever recorded and among the largest single-day totals globally.

Heavy rains and flooding have submerged many areas in Central Vietnam, leaving behind severe human and material losses

In response, Carlsberg Vietnam, whose brands, people, and heritage have been woven into Vietnam’s growth story for over 30 years, has acted swiftly to provide meaningful support. The company contributed VND1 billion ($37,985) to Hue and VND500 million ($18,992) to Danang to help local families rebuild and recover from the floods.

These funds were transferred directly to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees in both cities to provide emergency relief, repair damaged homes, and support livelihood restoration for the most affected households.

Chairman of Hue People's Committee Phan Thien Dinh and city leaders received Carlsberg Vietnam’s VND1 billion ($37,985) donation to support local residents in overcoming the severe impacts of recent floods

“At Carlsberg Vietnam, our purpose goes far beyond what we brew; it lies in the communities we serve and the values we uphold,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam. “For us, compassion and responsibility have always guided the way we operate. When our communities face hardship, it’s only right that we stand beside them and offer support.”

“We hope this contribution brings comfort and encouragement to affected families and can create meaningful change,” he added. “Together, we can help rebuild not just homes, but hope – staying true to our purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow.”

Local authorities expressed appreciation for Carlsberg Vietnam’s timely and meaningful support during one of the region’s most challenging moments. Representatives from Hue People’s Committee and Danang Fatherland Front Committee commended the company’s ongoing care for the community, emphasising that the contribution will provide both practical assistance and emotional encouragement for thousands of affected families.

Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, directly presented a donation of VND500 million ($18,992) to Nguyen Thi Thanh Phuong, vice chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Danang.

A lasting commitment to community and social responsibility

For more than three decades, Carlsberg Vietnam has stood alongside Vietnamese communities – not only as a brewer, but as a trusted and responsible partner. That commitment continues to inspire the company’s long-term community programmes, which aim to create tangible and lasting impacts across the country.

The “Fresh Water for Beloved Central” initiative, now in its seventh year, continues to bring clean water to thousands of households across Central provinces, improving living conditions for nearly 40,000 people and strengthening local resilience to climate challenges. In parallel, the annual “Tet is Full, Tet is Love” programme, running since 2014, has reached more than 75,000 beneficiaries and continues to bring warmth, connection, and festive care to underprivileged families every Lunar New Year.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of the communities we serve,” said Khan. “As we continue our journey in Vietnam, we remain committed to contributing positively, brewing not only quality products, but also care, connection, and shared progress for a brighter tomorrow.”

