Tether to advance blockchain-powered digital governance and infrastructure in Danang

November 06, 2025 | 18:55
Tether has signed an MoU with Danang People's Committee to promote the development of digital infrastructure and innovative governance models in the city.
Tether to advance blockchain-powered digital governance and infrastructure in Danang

Through this MoU, Tether and Danang will jointly research and develop a mechanism to support the responsible integration of blockchain, digital assets, and peer-to-peer technologies. The initiative will leverage international best practices to advance transparent, efficient, and resilient digital governance solutions.

Furthermore, Tether will support Danang in suitable policies for blockchain technology, digital assets, sandbox experimentation, and the tokenisation of real-world assets. Tether will also share expertise drawn from its global experience to assist the city in creating a comprehensive framework aligned with international standards. This is an important step towards building a progressive policy framework that aligns with international practices, while ensuring safety and transparency in digital asset governance in Danang.

Additionally, Tether and Danang will work closely to develop and implement educational initiatives on blockchain, peer-to-peer technologies, and AI in collaboration with universities and research institutions across Vietnam. Specialised training courses will also be designed to strengthen local capacity in building and managing blockchain-based payment systems across the public and private sectors, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and modernising transactional ecosystems.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, commented, “Danang is emerging as the future of digital governance in Southeast Asia with a clear vision for how technology can serve people and strengthen governance. We are excited to collaborate with such a forward-thinking city that reflects Tether's commitment to building inclusive, efficient, and resilient digital ecosystems.”

Ho Ky Minh, standing vice chairman of Danang People's Committee, said, “With the spirit of innovation and openness, Danang aspires to establish itself as a trusted destination for global technology and financial corporations. The cooperation with Tether is a concrete step in the city's development strategy – positioning Danang as a gateway for investment and financial innovation in Vietnam.”

This MoU aligns with Tether's mission to connect traditional finance with decentralised innovation, expanding access to financial opportunities while advancing transparency and sustainable growth. With a strong digital infrastructure, strategic geographic position, and progressive regulatory framework, the MoU builds on Danang's broader strategy to attract global technology investment and strengthen its position as a premier destination for the experimentation and application of blockchain technology, fintech, and digital assets.

Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam's digital asset sector Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam's digital asset sector

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer managing a reserve portfolio worth $177 billion, has expressed its intention to collaborate with Vietnamese enterprises to establish a digital asset trading platform.
Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

Danang has advanced its ambition of becoming a regional financial hub by signing an MoU with Frankfurt Main Finance to cooperate on establishing an international financial center (IFC).
Fresh development momentum in Danang Fresh development momentum in Danang

After merging with Quang Nam, the new Danang area has been given stronger motivation and larger development space to take off.

By Thanh Van

