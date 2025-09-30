C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam is joining Foodbank Vietnam on the Food for Change campaign

The move comes in response to the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (September 29), and marks a significant milestone that clearly reflects C.P. Vietnam's commitment to producing safe, high-quality food for consumers while taking responsibility for reducing food waste and protecting the environment.

Le Nhat Thuy, senior vice president of C.P. Vietnam, and chairwoman of the C.P. Vietnam Charity Fund, said, “As a company deeply involved in food and agriculture, we are fully aware of our responsibility to reduce waste, protect the environment, and care for vulnerable communities. Food for Change 2025 is a valuable opportunity for businesses and society to join hands in cultivating a green and sustainable future.”

Through the “Food for Change” campaign, C.P. Vietnam in collaboration with Foodbank Vietnam, social organisations, and communities aims to promote clean, safe, and nutritious food. The campaign also seeks to share the humanitarian value of each meal, build a greater appreciation for food, reduce waste, and develop a circular food ecosystem that preserves the living environment.

More than just a campaign, this initiative represents C.P. Vietnam's broader vision: food nourishes the body and plays a vital role in shaping a sustainable future.

As a company rooted in the agro-industrial and food sector, C.P. Vietnam recognises that fighting food waste is not only an environmental issue, but also a key to food security.

Through the Green Hero initiative, C.P. Vietnam is partnering with Foodbank Vietnam and other stakeholders to develop solutions for recycling food waste at the source. Waste is converted into compost, soil nutrients, or animal feed, forming a green food circular economy. This model eases the burden on landfills and regenerates resources and supports green livelihoods in communities.

This initiative is a concrete step towards realising Vietnam's Net Zero 2050 commitment, and reaffirms C.P. Vietnam's role in the nation's green transition journey.

With over 30 years in Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has remained committed to its philosophy of three benefits for sustainability (benefits for the nation, the people, and the company). At the core of this philosophy is the mission to deliver safe, nutritious, high-quality food, a mission that C.P. Vietnam has consistently upheld.

Through its closed-loop 3F model (Feed - Farm - Food), every product by C.P. Vietnam meets the daily dietary needs of consumers and contributes to the improvement of both physical and mental health. The company believes that a nutritious meal provides culinary value and nurtures aspirations, hope, and happiness for every Vietnamese family.

Having accompanying Foodbank Vietnam since its early days, C.P. Vietnam has long been engaged in charitable efforts focused on supporting the underprivileged and those in difficult circumstances. Millions of meals, thousands of tonnes of food, and emergency relief activities have been delivered to support poor workers, struggling patients, and disadvantaged students.

