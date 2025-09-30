Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

September 30, 2025 | 16:37
(0) user say
C.P. Vietnam is continuing its partnership with Foodbank Vietnam by participating in the “Food for Change 2025” campaign and announcing a food waste recycling initiative – Green Hero.
C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign
C.P. Vietnam is joining Foodbank Vietnam on the Food for Change campaign

The move comes in response to the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (September 29), and marks a significant milestone that clearly reflects C.P. Vietnam's commitment to producing safe, high-quality food for consumers while taking responsibility for reducing food waste and protecting the environment.

Le Nhat Thuy, senior vice president of C.P. Vietnam, and chairwoman of the C.P. Vietnam Charity Fund, said, “As a company deeply involved in food and agriculture, we are fully aware of our responsibility to reduce waste, protect the environment, and care for vulnerable communities. Food for Change 2025 is a valuable opportunity for businesses and society to join hands in cultivating a green and sustainable future.”

Through the “Food for Change” campaign, C.P. Vietnam in collaboration with Foodbank Vietnam, social organisations, and communities aims to promote clean, safe, and nutritious food. The campaign also seeks to share the humanitarian value of each meal, build a greater appreciation for food, reduce waste, and develop a circular food ecosystem that preserves the living environment.

More than just a campaign, this initiative represents C.P. Vietnam's broader vision: food nourishes the body and plays a vital role in shaping a sustainable future.

As a company rooted in the agro-industrial and food sector, C.P. Vietnam recognises that fighting food waste is not only an environmental issue, but also a key to food security.

Through the Green Hero initiative, C.P. Vietnam is partnering with Foodbank Vietnam and other stakeholders to develop solutions for recycling food waste at the source. Waste is converted into compost, soil nutrients, or animal feed, forming a green food circular economy. This model eases the burden on landfills and regenerates resources and supports green livelihoods in communities.

This initiative is a concrete step towards realising Vietnam's Net Zero 2050 commitment, and reaffirms C.P. Vietnam's role in the nation's green transition journey.

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

With over 30 years in Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has remained committed to its philosophy of three benefits for sustainability (benefits for the nation, the people, and the company). At the core of this philosophy is the mission to deliver safe, nutritious, high-quality food, a mission that C.P. Vietnam has consistently upheld.

Through its closed-loop 3F model (Feed - Farm - Food), every product by C.P. Vietnam meets the daily dietary needs of consumers and contributes to the improvement of both physical and mental health. The company believes that a nutritious meal provides culinary value and nurtures aspirations, hope, and happiness for every Vietnamese family.

Having accompanying Foodbank Vietnam since its early days, C.P. Vietnam has long been engaged in charitable efforts focused on supporting the underprivileged and those in difficult circumstances. Millions of meals, thousands of tonnes of food, and emergency relief activities have been delivered to support poor workers, struggling patients, and disadvantaged students.

CP Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate CP Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate

CP Vietnam Corporation has reached a new sustainability milestone in aquaculture, becoming the first company in the country to secure ASC Feed certification for its aqua-feed operations.
CP Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards CP Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

The ASEAN Economic Forum 2025 and the sixth ASEAN Award 2025 took place in Singapore on August 16. The event was organized by the Central Committee of the Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Development and Cooperation Research Association in collaboration with Thoi Dai magazine.
CP Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees CP Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

CP Vietnam Corporation joined hands with Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment on September 9 to launch a large-scale tree-planting initiative.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
C.P. Vietnam Foodbank Vietnam

Related Contents

C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

C.P. Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate

C.P. Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate

C.P. Vietnam creating a sustainable agricultural future

C.P. Vietnam creating a sustainable agricultural future

C.P. Group chairman confirms investment expansion in Vietnam

C.P. Group chairman confirms investment expansion in Vietnam

Livestock sector promotes circularity

Livestock sector promotes circularity

C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

C.P. Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate

C.P. Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate

Centralised slaughtering facilities a pressing issue

Centralised slaughtering facilities a pressing issue

C.P. Vietnam cleared of violating food safety regulations

C.P. Vietnam cleared of violating food safety regulations

Snap inspection finds no violations at C.P. Vietnam factory in Hanoi

Snap inspection finds no violations at C.P. Vietnam factory in Hanoi

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

Vietnam’s banking sector enters data-driven era

Vietnam’s banking sector enters data-driven era

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020