Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

With a trendy vertical design and a sharp polygonal diamond symbol against a powerful black background, the credit card creates a minimalist yet imposing look – clearly reflecting the lifestyle of a leader.

Elevated to international standards, the Techcombank Priority Visa Signature credit card goes beyond a payment method to become a symbol of modern financial power – where every detail and every privilege honours the courage, vision, and status of those who shape the future of work, wealth, and life.

The new-look of the Techcombank Priority Visa Signature credit card

Financial powers forged exclusively for the leaders

With the motto "Affirm your status – The experience you deserve”, the Techcombank Priority Visa Signature credit card provides a premium financial foundation, empowering members to make every important spending decision proactively. With a credit limit of up to VND 1.2 billion ($45,558) and free interest for up to 55 days, the card offers the flexibility necessary for major plans – from strategic investments and international business trips to personalised experiences at the highest standards.

The optimal cashback scheme is customised to an elite lifestyle: maximum cashback of VND5 million ($190.22) per month, 10 per cent cashback at partner restaurants, 5 per cent cashback for global culinary, and a 3 per cent cashback for travel and hotels. Every transaction with Techcombank optimises the values ​​that card owners deserve thanks to a smart, proactive, and strategic financial mindset.

The unique selling point of Techcombank Priority Visa Signature also lies in the 24/7 global concierge service, which meets all complex, highly personalised requests. This is coupled with global travel insurance up to VND11.7 billion ($444,192) and a preferential foreign currency conversion fee of only 1.1 per cent, providing absolute peace of mind for every journey.

Privilege ecosystem tailored to members

Owning the Techcombank Priority Visa Signature card is synonymous with holding the key to the Techcombank Priority ecosystem. The bank fully meets all financial needs and accompanies members in shaping a high-end lifestyle and building long-term wealth strategies.

Members will receive personalised advice from a team of experienced experts, with comprehensive solutions ranging from cash flow management to portfolio optimisation for a sustainable future. Beyond increasing assets, the ecosystem empowers cardholders to conquer new heights in their careers and lives.

In parallel, there is a world of top-notch experience. Members receive a 30 per cent discount on golf fees at 5-star national courses. Other privileges include exclusive art events, specialised seminars, and a networking space exclusively for the Priority community – where like-minded values ​​​​converge.

The Techcombank Private Lounges at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports are among the privileges created exclusively for Private and Priority members

Techcombank Priority privileges are also extended to the family. Members and their relatives can use the Techcombank Private lounges at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports to enjoy private, luxurious experiences before every flight.

For the Techcombank Priority payment card, members enjoy 2 per cent cashback on educational spending. This strategic investment in knowledge lays the foundation for the sustainable development of future generations. They can enjoy privileges at Tam Son and discounts of up to 15 per cent across over 20 international brands such as Maison Kitsuné, Longchamp, and Loewe. This underscores Techcombank's commitment to accompanying its members and their next generation in the long term. The commitment is also reflected in the financial management programme for the next generation of excellence, designed for the children of Techcombank Private and Priority members.

Solidify status today, shape long-term future

The superior financial strength of the Techcombank Priority Visa Signature credit card, coupled with the comprehensive privilege ecosystem of Techcombank Priority, has set a new standard for priority banking in Vietnam.

Nguyen The Anh, Private and Priority director at Techcombank, said, "Techcombank Priority is not just a premium banking service but also a long-term strategic commitment of Techcombank. The bank aims to create a superior financial, technological, and lifestyle ecosystem that fully meets the increasingly sophisticated expectations of Vietnam's affluent customers. This will solidify the bank's leading position in the high-end customer segment while laying the foundation to expand regionally."

With the brand promise "Solidify the status, shape the future", Techcombank Priority provides financial solutions and plays the role of a strategic companion – helping members master their lives and confidently shape the future. Among them, the Techcombank Priority Visa Signature credit card is the symbol of true leaders – individuals who choose to live by high standards, proactively shape the future, and always create a meaningful, sustainable difference.

