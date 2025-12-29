Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

December 29, 2025 | 15:32
(0) user say
The digital bank has strengthened its security feature with new protocols to better prevent unauthorised transactions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 – PAO Bank Limited ("PAObank") places the highest priority on safeguarding customers' funds. In alignment with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's ("HKMA") latest anti-fraud measures, PAObank is proud to announce a comprehensive upgrade to its "Money Safe" feature. Effective immediately, all customers can now proactively lock part or all of their deposits directly through the PAObank Mobile Banking APP, based on their individual needs, adding an extra layer of security to their funds.

Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of PAObank, said, "With fraud cases continuing to rise in recent years, protecting customers' funds remain a bank's primary responsibility. PAObank fully endorses the HKMA's anti-fraud efforts and is actively enhancing our protection measures, enabling customers to manage and safeguard their funds with greater autonomy and flexibility. With this latest upgrade to the 'Money Safe' service, we have further strengthened the protective measures available to all our customers. We remain committed to integrating innovative technology to deliver a safer and more reliable financial services experience."

PAObank customers can now activate Money Safe protection at any time via the PAObank Mobile Banking APP. This feature enables customers to isolate or lock part or all of their bank deposits, preventing any outward transfers of the protected funds through any channel. To access locked funds, customers are required to visit PAObank office in person for identity verification, after which the funds will be released within three working days. This process ensures robust protection while maintaining accessibility when needed.

For details, please visit PAObank's website at www.paob.com.hk. For enquiries, please contact our customer service through the PAObank Mobile Banking APP or contact our hotline at 3762 9900.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By PAO Bank Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PAObank Money Safe Money Safe feature Antifraud protection

Related Contents

PAObank assets double after 500 million capital infusion

PAObank assets double after 500 million capital infusion

PAObank partners Citi to launch currency exchange service in Hong Kong

PAObank partners Citi to launch currency exchange service in Hong Kong

PAObank Ping An Partnership 2025: Hong Kong Digital Bank with Built-In Cover

PAObank Ping An Partnership 2025: Hong Kong Digital Bank with Built-In Cover

PAObank names Ronald Iu as CEO and executive director

PAObank names Ronald Iu as CEO and executive director

PAObank Shares Insights at World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit in Hong Kong

PAObank Shares Insights at World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit in Hong Kong

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020