Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

December 29, 2025 | 15:37
(0) user say
The institution offers short, focused courses to help professionals quickly gain skills for evolving job markets.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - In today's fast evolving job market, traditional qualifications alone are no longer sufficient to guarantee career longevity. Employers increasingly value agility, digital fluency, and continuous learning qualities that micro credentials deliver in concise, impactful ways.

Why Micro-Credentials Matter

Micro credentials are short, focused courses designed to equip professionals with in demand skills quickly. Unlike full degree programs, they enable learners to upskill or reskill without disrupting their careers. For industries shaped by rapid technological change such as digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and sustainability, these credentials are becoming essential for staying relevant.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030, and 59% of the global workforce will need reskilling to meet evolving demands. This shift, driven by automation, AI, and sustainability imperatives, makes continuous learning a necessity rather than an option.

Micro credentials bridge this gap by offering industry aligned, stackable learning experiences that can be completed in weeks rather than years. Research indicates that employers are 72% more likely to hire candidates with micro credentials, as these certifications validate practical, job ready skills.

SIM's Commitment to Career Readiness

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is at the forefront of lifelong learning, responding to the urgent need for professionals to stay competitive in a rapidly changing economy. Through its Centre for Micro-Credentials (CMC), SIM offers a curated portfolio of short, stackable courses designed to deliver future-ready skills in high-demand areas such as digital marketing, AI, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

These programs are industry-aligned and developed in consultation with employers and global education partners to ensure relevance and practical application. Each course provides actionable knowledge that learners can immediately apply in their roles, making them ideal for busy professionals seeking quick, impactful upskilling.

A distinctive feature of SIM's micro-credential ecosystem is the integration of digital badges. These secure, verifiable credentials contain metadata about the achievement, issuer, and criteria. Learners can showcase these badges on platforms like LinkedIn, signalling to recruiters and employers that they possess specialized expertise in emerging fields. This visibility supports skill-based hiring, a growing trend among organizations seeking demonstrable competencies rather than just academic qualifications.

SIM also emphasizes flexibility and accessibility. Courses are delivered in bite-sized formats, often online or blended, allowing learners to progress at their own pace without disrupting their careers.

The Bottom Line

Micro-credentials represent a strategic shift in preparing for the future of work. As industries evolve rapidly, the ability to adapt, upskill, and demonstrate verified competencies is essential. Degrees provide a foundation, but they often lack the agility to keep pace with emerging technologies.

SIM's micro-credential programs offer flexibility, relevance, and recognition, enabling professionals to stay competitive in a skills-driven economy. Learners can customize pathways, focus on areas like AI, cybersecurity, or sustainability, and earn digital badges that employers value in skill-based hiring.

Micro-credentials help professionals future-proof their careers, ensuring resilience amid automation and digital transformation. For organizations, they build a workforce that is agile and ready for tomorrow's challenges.

References:
  1. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 - https://www.weforum.org/publications/the-future-of-jobs-report-2025/in-full/3-skills-outlook/
  2. Micro credentials offer accessible education for evolving workforce - https://dcs.wisc.edu/blog/microcredentials-offer-accessible-education/
  3. World Economic Forum - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/world-economic-forum_skills-gap-reskilling-the-future-of-ugcPost-7283091514723819521-JmZr/
  4. Career Sense & MySIM - https://www.sim.edu.sg/alumni/careersense-mysim
  5. CMC - https://cmc.sim.edu.sg/s/alumni-landing
  6. Digital Badge - https://learn.credly.com/blog/digital-badges-explained-what-why-how-and-when
https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SIM Career agility micro Digital fluency skills Evolving job markets

Related Contents

SIM bolsters alumni support for lifelong careers

SIM bolsters alumni support for lifelong careers

SIM equips workforce for in demand future sectors

SIM equips workforce for in demand future sectors

SIM graduates show strong employment in high demand sectors

SIM graduates show strong employment in high demand sectors

SIM career fairs connect talent with top employers

SIM career fairs connect talent with top employers

SIM launches AI career guidance platform CareerSense

SIM launches AI career guidance platform CareerSense

SIM boosts graduate jobs via structured internship pathways

SIM boosts graduate jobs via structured internship pathways

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

Techcombank Priority Visa Signature unlocks a higher standard of living

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

SIM promotes career agility with micro credentials

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

PAObank upgrades Money Safe with enhanced fraud protection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020