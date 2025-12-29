Corporate

Zenith Yacht Charters launches brokerage platform Zenith Yachting Asia

December 29, 2025 | 15:34
(0) user say
The charter company is expanding into yacht sales and management with a dedicated new platform for the Asian market.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2025 - Zenith Yacht Charters, a private yacht charter in Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of ZenithYachtingAsia.com. This is a new division dedicated to the buying and selling of both new and second-hand yachts across the region, officially announced on 1st November 2025.

A Dedicated Platform Connecting Asian Yacht Buyers and Sellers to Global Markets
ZenithYachtingAsia.com was established in response to the difficulties that many sellers face when trying to connect with qualified buyers for high-value vessels.

“Selecting the right yacht is a substantial long-term decision, requiring careful consideration of suitability, upkeep, and financial responsibilities,” said Mr Dave Cai, CEO of Zenith Yacht Charters. “When these factors are not aligned from the outset, the process of reselling or transitioning can become considerably more complex and costly.”

Not only that, but the platform also bridges persistent connectivity and communication barriers between Asian buyers and sellers and the wider global market. By offering an integrated platform focused on accessibility and ease of use, ZenithYachtingAsia.com enables users to browse, list, and evaluate an extensive Asian-wide selection of yachts. The listings include established international brands such as Azimut, Pershing, Sunseeker, and Horizon, alongside selected China-built yachts that have been assessed for reliability and maintenance standards. Through this, the company intends to streamline the full brokerage experience, ensuring that both first-time and experienced yacht owners receive clear guidance throughout the process.

Comprehensive Inspection, Vetting, and Consultation Services
To further support transparency and informed decision-making, the division incorporates structured processes for both yacht sellers and buyers. Sellers will receive a detailed fact-finding session, complimentary professional photography and videography, and a consultation to help position their vessel strategically at the point of listing. Buyers, on the other hand, may opt for a complimentary consultation that covers essential considerations, including suitability and the financial responsibilities of yacht ownership.

Where required, ZenithYachtingAsia.com can also coordinate professional inspections and quality assessments to confirm valuations and yacht condition. This ensures that sellers list confidently and buyers receive accurate, reliable information before purchase.

Expanding Toward Full-Spectrum Ownership Support
Beyond brokerage services, the platform offers a full spectrum of turnkey yachting services. This includes yacht customisation at shipyards, vessel delivery, yacht and crew management in various localities, and charter management for owners seeking to generate income while their vessel is idle. Moreover, sellers are not required to commit exclusively to the platform, allowing them to maintain flexibility while still benefiting from Zenith’s regional reach. These services reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to refining and elevating the overall ownership experience.

“At Zenith, we believe progress is the only way to meet ever-changing customers' requirements and needs. Hence, we are always improving, refining, increasing and enhancing our offerings in elevating yacht ownership experience and ensuring clients receive the most comprehensive, top-tier support throughout their yachting journey,” shared Mr Cai.

For more information, visit ZenithYachtingAsia.com today.

https://zenithyachtcharters.com/sg/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Zenith Yacht Charters

