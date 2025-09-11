Corporate

C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

September 11, 2025 | 10:29
(0) user say
CP Vietnam Corporation joined hands with Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment on September 9 to launch a large-scale tree-planting initiative.
CP Vietnam achieves goal of planting 1 million trees for the community
The launch was held at Gao Giong Primary School in Dong Thap province's Phong My commune

This marks the third consecutive year that CP Vietnam has cooperated with the province to implement the government's initiative to plant one billion trees nationwide. It also continues CP Vietnam's campaign “For a green Vietnam journey 2021-2025.”

Under the theme “Sowing green seeds, building life”, CP Vietnam handed over 122,906 trees to Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment. These included valuable timber species and native trees.

Together with the province, the company initiated tree planting along riverbanks and canals at risk of erosion, as well as in residential areas, schools, government offices, and military stations.

CP Vietnam achieves goal of planting 1 million trees for the community
Nguyen Van Bay, deputy general director of CP Vietnam, presented a symbolic sponsorship plaque to Dong Thap

Since 2023, CP Vietnam has donated more than 357,000 seedlings to the province. The effort reflects a shared commitment to building a strong “Green Dyke” to fight erosion, preserve land and water resources, improve the local ecosystem, and enhance residents' quality of life.

Supporting Dong Thap has also helped CP Vietnam reach its goal of planting one million trees for the community, an important milestone in its plan to plant 1.5 million trees during 2021-2025. This achievement is a source of pride, demonstrating CP's commitment and the collaboration of many partners in the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable future.

Ngo Thoai, director of CP Vietnam's processing branch in Dong Thap, said, "This project is not only a commitment but also part of CP Vietnam's sustainable business strategy. We believe that every tree planted today contributes to a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous future. Our cooperation with Dong Thap is a clear testament to this vision, where we link business benefits with social and environmental responsibility, working towards the common goal of a sustainable Vietnam."

CP Vietnam achieves goal of planting 1 million trees for the community
Residents and CP Vietnam volunteers planting trees along the embankment of Gao Giong

With every tree planted, CP Vietnam's “For a Green Vietnam Journey” campaign spreads further. The company's collaboration with local authorities and communities not only expands green spaces but also fosters environmental responsibility among citizens. With its long-term commitment and strategic vision, CP Vietnam continues to lay the foundation for a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable Vietnam.

For CP Vietnam Corporation, sustainable development is not only a commitment but a core foundation, where the interests of the nation and the community are always prioritised. The company constantly strives to build a sustainable economic ecosystem in harmony with society and the environment, so that every step forward by CP Vietnam contributes to a greener, more prosperous, and sustainable Vietnam.
CP Vietnam creating a sustainable agricultural future CP Vietnam creating a sustainable agricultural future

A meeting between Soopakij Chearavanont, chairman of CP Group in Thailand, and Do Duc Duy, Minister of Agriculture and Environment, on May 15 marked a key milestone in the cooperative relationship between the two sides.
CP Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate CP Ben Tre earns ASC Feed certificate

CP Vietnam Corporation has reached a new sustainability milestone in aquaculture, becoming the first company in the country to secure ASC Feed certification for its aqua-feed operations.
CP Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards CP Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

The ASEAN Economic Forum 2025 and the sixth ASEAN Award 2025 took place in Singapore on August 16. The event was organized by the Central Committee of the Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Development and Cooperation Research Association in collaboration with Thoi Dai magazine.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
C.P. Vietnam Dong Thap Province planting trees

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

