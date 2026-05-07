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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

May 07, 2026 | 18:09
(0) user say
Citi Vietnam on May 7 announced that Citi Vietnam has been awarded "Best Commercial Bank 2026" at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards.
Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

The recognition highlights the bank's robust Commercial Banking operations and its dedicated support for its global clients investing in Vietnam, as well as for Vietnamese mid-sized companies aiming for international expansion.

Launched in 2014, Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) in Vietnam focuses on providing global banking solutions to mid-sized companies. The division was established to capitalise on increasing foreign direct investment into Vietnam and to support the international growth of local mid-sized corporates.

Today, Citi Vietnam’s commercial client portfolio includes Vietnamese commercial subsidiaries of CCB's global clients and local corporations in the Digital, Technology, and Communications (DT&C) sectors.

Tien Phung, Citi Vietnam’s commercial banking head said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition from The Asset, which reflects the strength of our Commercial Banking franchise in Vietnam and the trust our clients place in us. As our clients continue to grow and expand across borders, we remain committed to supporting them with Citi’s global network, deep sector expertise and bespoke banking solutions."

Citi employs a "Commercial Subsidiaries Group Operating Model" to serve the Vietnamese subsidiaries of its global clients. Additionally, a specialised coverage team works closely with Investment Bank experts to provide Vietnamese technology-focused clients with support for fundraising and cross-border growth opportunities, reinforcing Vietnam's position as an emerging hub for IT and software innovation.

The Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards recognise leading institutions, corporates, transactions, and individuals that are making a meaningful contribution to advancing sustainable finance across Asia.

As The Asset marks its 26th year, it continues to sharpen its focus on sustainability in finance and the capital markets, highlighting Asia’s growing role in sustainable finance amid a challenging global environment.

Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs

On April 28, Citi successfully executed a series of first social trade advance transactions for financial institution clients in Vietnam.
Citi economists project robust Vietnam economic growth in 2026 Citi economists project robust Vietnam economic growth in 2026

Vietnam’s economy looks to maintain strong growth momentum in 2026, with robust domestic demand playing a central role in offsetting cyclical export headwinds, according to the latest Vietnam Economics Outlook report by Citi Research on February 12.
Citi joins US-ASEAN delegation for Vietnam engagements Citi joins US-ASEAN delegation for Vietnam engagements

Top leaders from Citi participated in the US-ASEAN Business Council’s latest Vietnam business mission in Hanoi on April 14-16.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
citi Vietnam commercial banking sustainable finance

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