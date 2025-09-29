Cam Thanh named among the world’s 20 most beautiful villages

On September 12, Forbes included the village in its 2025 list of the 50 most beautiful villages, ranking it 20th. The magazine praised Cam Thanh as a "symphony on water," where round bamboo boats drift through Bay Mau’s nipa palm forest, boatmen cast nets under swaying leaves, cooking classes fill the air with the scent of lemongrass and tamarind, and buffalo graze beside stilt houses. At sunset, the Thu Bon River glows golden, bathing the village in serene beauty.

The recognition celebrates Cam Thanh's unique landscape and elevates Danang’s profile as an international tourism destination. Previously, renowned travel guide Lonely Planet also praised Danang, calling it a place that, "brings together beaches, mountains, cuisine, and heritage with a rare sense of serenity."

With its abundant natural resources, increasingly modern infrastructure, and strong investment flows, Danang is well-positioned to compete with world-class leisure destinations such as Phuket, Thailand, Bali, Indonesia, and the Maldives.

The city is currently the leading destination for South Korean travellers, its largest international source market. In the first six months of 2025 alone, Danang welcomed around 870,000 South Korean visitors, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all Korean arrivals to Vietnam.

US interest in Danang is also surging. Data from Agoda shows that in January 2025, the city became the most searched destination by American travellers, surpassing Tokyo and Bangkok, with searches soaring 1,538 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.