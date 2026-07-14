Bayer Vietnam signs MoUs with three hospitals to advance diagnostic imaging

MoU signing ceremony between Bayer Vietnam and Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital

Strengthening diagnostic imaging through strategic partnerships

The agreements, announced on July 9, mark an important milestone in Bayer's continued investment in Vietnam's healthcare ecosystem. Bach Mai Hospital, Hanoi Medical University Hospital, and Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital are among the country's leading healthcare and academic institutions, recognised for their strong clinical expertise, high patient volumes, and significant roles in medical education and referral networks.

By bringing together Bayer's global expertise and the hospitals' clinical capabilities, the partnerships aim to strengthen radiology practice, support healthcare professionals, and contribute to safer, more efficient, and patient-centred diagnostic care across Vietnam.

Bayer Vietnam and partner hospitals reaffirm their commitment to advancing diagnostic imaging in Vietnam

The collaborations also respond to broader healthcare challenges facing Vietnam. With an ageing population and a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, earlier and more accurate diagnosis is becoming increasingly important to enable timely intervention and improve long-term patient outcomes. The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Health's vision of 'Active Prevention – For a Healthy Vietnam', supporting national priorities in hospital capacity building, digital transformation, and access to quality healthcare.

Building a comprehensive radiology ecosystem

Rather than focusing solely on products, the partnerships are designed around three strategic priorities: optimising clinical workflows and patient safety, accelerating digital transformation, and strengthening professional education and capability building.

On the clinical side, Bayer will support workflow optimisation in imaging and interventional departments, including the adoption of advanced injector technologies such as the MEDRAD® Centargo injection system to help standardise contrast injection, improve operational efficiency, reduce patient waiting times, and enhance clinical safety. The collaborations will also promote the digitalisation of injection records, improve workflow traceability, and support the collection of real-world clinical data for scientific exchange and continuous quality improvement.

Beyond technology, the MoUs include initiatives to establish Centres of Excellence for radiology training, organise scientific workshops, expand medical education programmes, and strengthen collaboration with key opinion leaders to bridge international guidelines with everyday clinical practice.

"For us, these newly signed MoUs mark an important step in our ongoing transition from a trusted provider of radiology products to a comprehensive, long-term solutions partner for the healthcare sector," said Kelvin Wong, region head of Radiology, Asia-Pacific at Bayer.

"Our commitment goes beyond advancing diagnostic solutions. Through continuous innovation in radiology, global expertise, and strong local partnerships, Bayer remains committed to supporting Vietnam's medical community to elevate standards of care and deliver better health outcomes for every patient."

Advancing liver cancer diagnosis through evidence-based innovation

Bayer has continued to strengthen its presence in Vietnam's radiology sector through strategic hospital partnerships, advanced imaging technologies, and medical education initiatives supporting the adoption of international diagnostic imaging standards.

One area expected to benefit from these efforts is liver cancer diagnosis. In 2024, Vietnamese medical experts reached a consensus recognising the value of EOB-MRI using Gadoxetate Disodium as an important tool for detecting hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk patients and monitoring disease progression.

Bayer Vietnam and Bach Mai Hospital have entered into a strategic partnership to build a comprehensive and integrated diagnostic imaging ecosystem

Complementing this, Vietnam's first Budget Impact Analysis of Gadoxetate Disodium in MRI for liver cancer and liver metastases has generated local clinical and economic evidence to support discussions on earlier diagnosis, more informed clinical decision-making, and broader access to advanced radiology solutions.

Together, these initiatives reflect a broader evolution in diagnostic imaging – from introducing advanced technologies to supporting healthcare systems through standardised clinical practice, digital innovation, scientific evidence, and professional education. This integrated approach is expected to contribute to earlier diagnosis and improved patient care across Vietnam.

Bayer outlines growth path to 2030 driven by AI and pharma innovation Bayer has reaffirmed its growth ambitions, underpinned by a strengthened pharmaceutical portfolio, advanced research pipeline, and increasing integration of AI.

Bayer and the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology sign deal to improve women's healthcare Bayer Vietnam has signed a strategic partnership with the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology to expand access to advanced therapeutic solutions for women.