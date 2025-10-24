Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) concluded a three-day in-market immersion programme on educational technology on October 24, marking the first large-scale mission of leading Australian edtech firms to Vietnam. Held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City under Austrade’s Landing Pad initiative, the event convened 16 enterprises to promote collaboration, showcase innovation, and explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam’s fast-evolving digital education landscape.

The event opened in Ho Chi Minh City with a high-level roundtable on digital education transformation, gathering policymakers, educators, and industry experts. In Hanoi, the delegation joined a university-focused session co-organised with the Vietnam Higher Education Network of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at BK Holdings UP, fostering dialogue on the integration of education technology into teaching and learning.

Australian participants showcased cutting-edge solutions in learning management systems, lesson design and student assessment tools, and English, STEM, and life-skills education. Among them were major global players such as Canva and Moodle, alongside other edtech innovators offering scalable digital learning platforms and AI-powered education solutions.

Vietnam’s ongoing education reforms and commitment to digital transformation are creating better conditions for international collaboration. According to Jonathan Saw, Trade and Investment Commissioner to Vietnam, Australian edtech is globally recognised for its creativity, quality, and reliability.

"From AI-powered learning platforms to world-class classroom solutions, these companies are helping shape the future of education worldwide. Together with Vietnam’s strong policy commitment and rapid digital transformation, we have the foundations for scalable and meaningful change," said Saw.

As the series concluded in Hanoi, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation, strengthening innovation partnerships, and building a connected, technology-driven education ecosystem for the future.