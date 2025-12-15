Letitu forms Malaysia JV to speed Southeast Asia growth

KUALA LUMPUR and CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Letitu, the global EdTech company behind the AI-powered academic and career planning platform The Pond, has established a new joint venture (JV) in Malaysia to spearhead its expansion across Southeast Asia. The new entity, TeXphere, was incorporated in September and will begin full-scale operations in early 2026.

Letitu's flagship solution, The Pond, has gained wide international traction for helping students, teachers, and counselors navigate complex academic and career decisions. The AI-driven platform recommends suitable courses, activities, and university pathways based on students' interests, strengths, and career aspirations. It is already being used across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Japan, and Kazakhstan, where the company currently derives 70% of its revenue.

"Students often struggle to find clear, structured guidance because information is scattered," said Sean Lee, Co-Founder of Letitu and Director of Malaysia JV. "The Pond brings everything together through AI, enabling students and educators to make confident decisions about academics, university admissions, and even early career planning."

Malaysia Chosen as Strategic Hub for Southeast Asia

Letitu selected Malaysia as its regional base due to the country's rapidly growing EdTech landscape and strong emphasis on digital innovation. The global EdTech community has also recognized Malaysia's rising influence, with Kuala Lumpur serving as the Asian host city for the world-renowned BETT exhibition for several consecutive years.

"Malaysia is emerging as one of Asia's most dynamic EdTech markets," Lee said. "Its forward-looking educational environment makes it the ideal launchpad for our Southeast Asia expansion."

Joint Venture with Local EdTech Leader Shft

To ensure strong local execution, Letitu partnered with Shft, a Malaysian EdTech company that works closely with leading institutions such as the University of Malaya. The two companies were introduced during a major EdTech exhibition in Kuala Lumpur and quickly identified strong synergy in supporting learning innovation.

The JV, named TeXphere, is structured with Letitu holding 80% and Shft holding 20%. Lee will lead the venture as Managing Director and oversee business development, partnerships, and product rollout across Malaysia.

"Shft's deep network and on-the-ground expertise will allow us to scale faster and respond effectively to local needs," Lee added.

WelKo and Additional Services to Launch Through TeXphere

Beyond The Pond, Letitu plans to introduce WelKo, a new platform designed to help international students navigate Korean university admissions independently, without intermediaries. The service will formally launch in Malaysia through the JV and target both local and international school communities.

TeXphere will also explore further collaborations with schools and develop tech-focused education programs tailored to Malaysia's rapidly advancing digital ecosystem.

"Starting next year, Southeast Asia will become one of Letitu's key growth pillars," Lee said. "Through TeXphere, we are committed to contributing to Malaysia's EdTech innovation and supporting students across the region."