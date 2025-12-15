Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Letitu forms Malaysia JV to speed Southeast Asia growth

December 15, 2025 | 14:32
(0) user say
The strategic partnership aims to leverage local expertise for faster market penetration and service delivery across the ASEAN region.

KUALA LUMPUR and CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Letitu, the global EdTech company behind the AI-powered academic and career planning platform The Pond, has established a new joint venture (JV) in Malaysia to spearhead its expansion across Southeast Asia. The new entity, TeXphere, was incorporated in September and will begin full-scale operations in early 2026.

Letitu's flagship solution, The Pond, has gained wide international traction for helping students, teachers, and counselors navigate complex academic and career decisions. The AI-driven platform recommends suitable courses, activities, and university pathways based on students' interests, strengths, and career aspirations. It is already being used across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Japan, and Kazakhstan, where the company currently derives 70% of its revenue.

"Students often struggle to find clear, structured guidance because information is scattered," said Sean Lee, Co-Founder of Letitu and Director of Malaysia JV. "The Pond brings everything together through AI, enabling students and educators to make confident decisions about academics, university admissions, and even early career planning."

Malaysia Chosen as Strategic Hub for Southeast Asia

Letitu selected Malaysia as its regional base due to the country's rapidly growing EdTech landscape and strong emphasis on digital innovation. The global EdTech community has also recognized Malaysia's rising influence, with Kuala Lumpur serving as the Asian host city for the world-renowned BETT exhibition for several consecutive years.

"Malaysia is emerging as one of Asia's most dynamic EdTech markets," Lee said. "Its forward-looking educational environment makes it the ideal launchpad for our Southeast Asia expansion."

Joint Venture with Local EdTech Leader Shft

To ensure strong local execution, Letitu partnered with Shft, a Malaysian EdTech company that works closely with leading institutions such as the University of Malaya. The two companies were introduced during a major EdTech exhibition in Kuala Lumpur and quickly identified strong synergy in supporting learning innovation.

The JV, named TeXphere, is structured with Letitu holding 80% and Shft holding 20%. Lee will lead the venture as Managing Director and oversee business development, partnerships, and product rollout across Malaysia.

"Shft's deep network and on-the-ground expertise will allow us to scale faster and respond effectively to local needs," Lee added.

WelKo and Additional Services to Launch Through TeXphere

Beyond The Pond, Letitu plans to introduce WelKo, a new platform designed to help international students navigate Korean university admissions independently, without intermediaries. The service will formally launch in Malaysia through the JV and target both local and international school communities.

TeXphere will also explore further collaborations with schools and develop tech-focused education programs tailored to Malaysia's rapidly advancing digital ecosystem.

"Starting next year, Southeast Asia will become one of Letitu's key growth pillars," Lee said. "Through TeXphere, we are committed to contributing to Malaysia's EdTech innovation and supporting students across the region."

By PR Newswire

Letitu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Letitu Malaysia JV edtech

Related Contents

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Instructure Unveils IgniteAI to Transform EdTech

Instructure Unveils IgniteAI to Transform EdTech

EdHeroes Forum 2025 Champions Inclusive EdTech Futures

EdHeroes Forum 2025 Champions Inclusive EdTech Futures

Galaxy Education bags $10 million from East Ventures and other investors

Galaxy Education bags $10 million from East Ventures and other investors

Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations

Kyna English secures Series B funding to expand Southeast Asia operations

AI-integrated products leading the trend in education

AI-integrated products leading the trend in education

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Patient enrolment completed in Phase 2 aGvHD trial

Patient enrolment completed in Phase 2 aGvHD trial

Creatip wins gold for Independent Agency of the Year in Korea

Creatip wins gold for Independent Agency of the Year in Korea

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020