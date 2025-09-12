Corporate

Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation

September 12, 2025 | 13:10
(0) user say
The third Vietnam-Australia Forum was held in Hanoi on September 11 during the official visit of Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC of Australia.

Under the theme “Building Public Service Excellence in a New Era of Growth,” the forum gathered more than 500 participants, including representatives from government ministries, research institutions, international organisations, and private enterprises.

Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation

Prof Dr Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, highlighted the growing depth and trust in the bilateral relationship.

“This forum reflects our shared vision for a future where public institutions are not only more effective, but also more inclusive, innovative, and resilient,” he said.

Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation

Governor-General Mostyn declared Australia's commitment to cooperation, noting, “The theme of this year's forum has resonance for both our countries, and relevance to our plans for the future, both as sovereign nations and as regional partners. The reason we are here today, to exchange ideas and learn from each other about public sector reform, is that our countries are longstanding friends.”

Discussions at the event focused on Vietnam's reform priorities, including legal development, digital transformation, international integration, and private sector growth. The forum also reaffirmed Australia's long-standing support for Vietnam in capacity building and human resource development.

Senior Australian officials contributed new perspectives and practical strategies for building modern, responsive governance. Barry Sterland, productivity commissioner; Jo Talbot, first assistant commissioner at the Australian Public Service Commission; and Marcel Van Kints, general manager at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, led sessions on digital innovation, data-driven policymaking, and institutional capacity building.

As a flagship initiative of the Vietnam-Australia Centre (VAC), the forum has become an annual platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and long-term cooperation. Established in 2019 under a joint statement by the prime ministers of both countries, VAC continues to demonstrate the strength of trust and collaboration between Vietnam and Australia.

Australia and Vietnam foster education and training towards green economy Australia and Vietnam foster education and training towards green economy
Vietnam and Australia to bolster economic partnership Vietnam and Australia to bolster economic partnership
Australia-Vietnam forum promotes sustainable smart city development Australia-Vietnam forum promotes sustainable smart city development
Australia and Vietnam join forces to boost financial and digital innovation Australia and Vietnam join forces to boost financial and digital innovation
Vietnam and Australia forge ahead with digital transformation partnership Vietnam and Australia forge ahead with digital transformation partnership

By Thai An

Vietnam - Australia Forum australia

