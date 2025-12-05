UNESCO partners Walnut Coding to advance digital education globally

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNESCO has signed a partnership agreement with Walnut Coding, a leading digital education platform for young learners, to strengthen global efforts in promoting inclusive and accessible digital learning.

The collaboration aims to advance the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development 2024–2033 (IDSSD) by strengthening international cooperation on digital learning, and promoting the inclusion of young voice and talents within technological innovation.

The UNESCO-Walnut Youth Innovation Project demonstrates this vision by engaging young people and equipping them with the skills and values needed to address global challenges and contribute to a sustainable future.

Through this partnership, Walnut Coding and UNESCO will launch initiatives under the IDSSD framework, including the organization of an international youth coding competition to foster creative digital problem-solving, as well as other awareness-raising activities.

As the world's lead organization on education and science, UNESCO provides an important global platform for promoting sustainable development, setting educational standards, and fostering international collaboration.

Through this collaboration, UNESCO and Walnut Coding will work together to expand access to quality digital education, share best practices, and foster innovation in teaching and learning. The partnership aims to empower young people with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age and contribute to sustainable development worldwide.

