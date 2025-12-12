Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

December 12, 2025 | 09:51
(0) user say
The media company has achieved a significant tech milestone, validated by OpenAI for its large-scale token processing.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - TVBS received official acknowledgment from OpenAI on Nov. 5th for surpassing 10 billion tokens in internal AI usage. The milestone marks TVBS as one of Asia's first media organizations to reach enterprise-level AI adoption comparable to global technology leaders. TVBS, Taiwan's leading technology-driven media brand, achieved this through aggressive AI integration across newsroom and corporate workflows.

TVBS transitioned from basic AI content generation to a fully AI-empowered production ecosystem. The achievement demonstrates the company's leadership in integrating AI into newsroom and corporate workflows. TVBS President Sheena Liu called the OpenAI acknowledgment "a powerful affirmation" of the company's commitment to AI innovation. Liu said TVBS will continue advancing AI-driven capabilities to build a more agile and intelligent media ecosystem.

TVBS expanded AI applications across departments in recent years. AI integration now supports television programming, news production, and digital content workflows. These include AI-powered voice translation, speech-to-text transcription, automated subtitles, social video editing, news summarization, and collaborative scriptwriting. The company built an AI-enabled production system through API integration with OpenAI's large language models.

Joe Wu, Deputy Director of TVBS's AI Future Technology Department, said the company began experimenting with OpenAI technologies at ChatGPT-3.5's launch. Wu said early adoption enabled TVBS to make AI "a true co-pilot for every employee." AI now serves as a core engine in editorial and production workflows. A token represents the basic unit of language processed by AI models.

Higher token usage indicates deeper enterprise-level AI adoption. OpenAI revealed at DevDay 2025 that global companies consuming billions of tokens span multiple industries including Salesforce, Shopify, Canva, Duolingo, and Harvey. TVBS becomes one of Asia's first media organizations to enter this league. The milestone demonstrates AI adoption depth comparable to leading global technology companies.

TVBS continues to lead Taiwan's media industry through innovation. The company expands media possibilities through fusion of content production and advanced technologies. TVBS adheres to core values of "3T" — Truth, Trust, and Technology. The company accelerates AI adoption while delivering fact-based, high-quality content for audiences in Taiwan and worldwide. TVBS aims to build a smarter media ecosystem for the global Chinese-speaking community.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TVBS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TVBS OpenAI technologydriven media AI integration AI adoption

Related Contents

AI and human-centred values set to shape the future of HR in Vietnam

AI and human-centred values set to shape the future of HR in Vietnam

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential

Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential

Agora Marries OpenAI for Talk-Back Bots in 200ms

Agora Marries OpenAI for Talk-Back Bots in 200ms

Home Credit builds success on workplace learning

Home Credit builds success on workplace learning

Instructure Partners with OpenAI to Power AI in Canvas

Instructure Partners with OpenAI to Power AI in Canvas

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020