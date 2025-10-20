Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SAV and ACCA lead discussion on building trustworthy AI in auditing

October 20, 2025 | 09:15
(0) user say
As digital transformation continues to reshape industries across the globe, AI has emerged as a powerful driver of innovation and efficiency in governance, particularly within accounting, auditing, and the public sector.

Within the framework of an international dialogue co-hosted by the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on October 13 in Hanoi, a panel discussion on smart auditing brought together leading experts from Deloitte Vietnam, Standard Chartered Bank, the SAV, and ACCA.

The session examined the opportunities, challenges, and risk management frameworks related to AI adoption, with the shared goal of fostering a transparent and sustainable financial and auditing ecosystem.

SAV and ACCA lead discussion on building trustworthy AI in auditing
The panel discussion featured leading experts from the accounting and auditing fields. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

During the session, Phan Ngoc Anh, a partner of audit services at Deloitte Vietnam, highlighted that the adoption of AI in auditing requires a dual focus, leveraging technological strength while safeguarding data security and transparency.

"This is a major challenge for any organisation implementing AI. The complexity lies not only in technology itself but also in governance, how to ensure AI enhances efficiency while maintaining user trust," Anh noted.

He shared that Deloitte has developed a trusted AI framework including seven key principles to ensure that AI is deployed transparently, safely, and responsibly. Among these, system security and data protection are at the core, complemented by transparency, fairness, explainability, verifiability, privacy, and accountability.

"AI's data-processing capacity is exceptional, but it remains a tool. Ultimately, humans, auditors, experts, and managers, hold responsibility for ensuring that AI operates in line with ethical and professional standards," he said.

He also added that businesses must establish dual control mechanisms to balance economic efficiency with transparency and social responsibility.

SAV and ACCA lead discussion on building trustworthy AI in auditing
The event gathered strong interest and participation from accounting and auditing communities worldwide. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Echoing this view, Nguyen Ngoc Lan Anh, CTO of Standard Chartered Bank, underlined that in the financial and banking sectors, regulatory compliance and data protection remain paramount.

"With operations in over 60 markets, Standard Chartered must adhere to multiple AI regulatory frameworks, from the UK, EU, and US to Singapore and Vietnam. This is undoubtedly a challenge, but it also enables us to build a unified set of principles based on our core values: safety, transparency, fairness, and risk control," she said.

According to Lan Anh, AI risk management should not be treated as an afterthought, but must be embedded from the design stage. “If AI is a powerful engine, then risk control mechanisms are the brakes that help businesses stay on course for sustainable growth,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Pham Huy Thong, deputy director general of the IT department at the SAV, identified three major challenges in applying AI to auditing: fragmented infrastructure, limited data security and sharing among agencies, and a shortage of high-quality human resources.

“To address these challenges, the State Audit Office has proposed a project on applying big data and AI in auditing for the 2026 phase, focusing on strengthening server infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data connectivity to support AI deployment,” Thong said.

He added that in response to the global AI boom since 2024, the SAV has proactively updated its strategy to accelerate the adoption of AI in professional activities. In April, the IT department submitted its first pilot product, marking a milestone in the digital transformation of the national audit system.

"We are also partnering with international organisations such as ACCA to exchange knowledge, provide training, and empower auditors to master new technologies. The ultimate goal is to make AI a powerful enabler, enhancing the capability and efficiency of public sector auditing," Thong shared.

Experts at the session agreed that AI implementation is not only a technical matter but also a question of governance, ethics, and accountability. Public-private collaboration, such as the partnership between the SAV and ACCA, is seen as essential to strengthen auditing capacity for major projects, optimise resources, and ensure transparency in public investment.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Smart auditing digital transformation Risk management frameworks Building trustworthy AI The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA Vietnam) State Audit Office of Viet Nam

Related Contents

ACCA builds new generation of financial leaders in Vietnam

ACCA builds new generation of financial leaders in Vietnam

AI a game changer for Vietnam’s banking industry

AI a game changer for Vietnam’s banking industry

Thai Nguyen pushes administrative digital transformation

Thai Nguyen pushes administrative digital transformation

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Innovation and digital transformation – the second innovative era for Vietnam

Innovation and digital transformation – the second innovative era for Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Fuel environmental tax cut extended through 2026

Fuel environmental tax cut extended through 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats

Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Vietnam’s audit frontier in the age of AI technology

Vietnam’s audit frontier in the age of AI technology

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020