KPMG Vietnam and ACCA partner to support development of IFC

November 04, 2025 | 11:32
(0) user say
KPMG in Vietnam and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants have joined forces to support the development of Vietnam’s international financial centre.

On October 30 in London, KPMG in Vietnam and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed an MoU to enhance collaboration in establishing and developing Vietnam’s International Financial Centre (IFC). The signing took place during the Vietnam–UK High-level Forum on Economy, with General Secretary To Lam in attendance.

KPMG Vietnam and ACCA partner to support development of IFC
Warrick Cleine MBE, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, and Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA

The event marked a significant milestone in the General Secretary’s official visit to the United Kingdom, underscoring Vietnam’s commitment to fostering cooperation in finance, innovation, and green growth.

Under the agreement, KPMG and ACCA will share international experience, expertise, and resources to support regulatory bodies in developing policy frameworks, standards, and operational capabilities aligned with the IFC model in Vietnam.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Warrick Cleine MBE, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, said, “We believe that our collaboration with ACCA will make a meaningful contribution to Vietnam’s ambition of building an international financial centre, a crucial platform to enhance competitiveness and attract global investment.”

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, added, “ACCA is honoured to join KPMG in Vietnam in this nationally strategic initiative. The development of the IFC will not only promote international financial standards in Vietnam but also empower the local finance and accounting community to grow and thrive.”

This partnership marks a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between two leading global organisations in the finance and accounting sectors. It also reflects their shared commitment to supporting Vietnam in building a transparent, standards-based, and globally integrated financial ecosystem.

KPMG is a global network of professional firms operating in 145 countries, employing over 275,000 professionals. In Vietnam, it is one of the largest professional services firms, with 1,600 staff across offices in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang.

Founded in 1904, ACCA is the world’s leading professional accounting body, with nearly 258,000 members and 530,100 students worldwide. In Vietnam, ACCA was the first international accounting body and currently has more than 1,300 members and 6,000 students, many of whom are leading professionals in finance and accounting.

Telling the Vietnam story in order to boost country’s economic momentum Telling the Vietnam story in order to boost country’s economic momentum

International investors’ increasing enthusiasm for Vietnam’s economy is cushioning the country’s post-pandemic recovery growth momentum. Warrick Cleine, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, talked to VIR’s Le Luu about the projected transformations and the incredible resiliency of Vietnam’s economy in the current state.
UK to support Ho Chi Minh City to become ASEAN health innovation hub UK to support Ho Chi Minh City to become ASEAN health innovation hub

On October 25, the British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Emily Hamblin led a UK delegation in a meeting with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, and announced the UK government’s support for Ho Chi Minh City to become a regional health innovation hub.
Warrick Cleine MBE: an honour for services to British trade and investment in Vietnam Warrick Cleine MBE: an honour for services to British trade and investment in Vietnam

On the occasion of the New Year 2025, Britain's King Charles has approved the appointment of Warrick Cleine, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, as an ordinary member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for Services to British trade and investment in Vietnam.

By Thuy Dinh

TagTag:
Strategic partnership support Financial Centre development International collaboration finance Operational capabilities alignment Global investment attraction Economic cooperation growth Professional accounting body
