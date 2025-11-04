KPMG Vietnam and ACCA partner to support development of IFC

On October 30 in London, KPMG in Vietnam and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed an MoU to enhance collaboration in establishing and developing Vietnam’s International Financial Centre (IFC). The signing took place during the Vietnam–UK High-level Forum on Economy, with General Secretary To Lam in attendance.

Warrick Cleine MBE, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, and Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA

The event marked a significant milestone in the General Secretary’s official visit to the United Kingdom, underscoring Vietnam’s commitment to fostering cooperation in finance, innovation, and green growth.

Under the agreement, KPMG and ACCA will share international experience, expertise, and resources to support regulatory bodies in developing policy frameworks, standards, and operational capabilities aligned with the IFC model in Vietnam.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Warrick Cleine MBE, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, said, “We believe that our collaboration with ACCA will make a meaningful contribution to Vietnam’s ambition of building an international financial centre, a crucial platform to enhance competitiveness and attract global investment.”

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, added, “ACCA is honoured to join KPMG in Vietnam in this nationally strategic initiative. The development of the IFC will not only promote international financial standards in Vietnam but also empower the local finance and accounting community to grow and thrive.”

This partnership marks a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between two leading global organisations in the finance and accounting sectors. It also reflects their shared commitment to supporting Vietnam in building a transparent, standards-based, and globally integrated financial ecosystem.

KPMG is a global network of professional firms operating in 145 countries, employing over 275,000 professionals. In Vietnam, it is one of the largest professional services firms, with 1,600 staff across offices in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang.

Founded in 1904, ACCA is the world’s leading professional accounting body, with nearly 258,000 members and 530,100 students worldwide. In Vietnam, ACCA was the first international accounting body and currently has more than 1,300 members and 6,000 students, many of whom are leading professionals in finance and accounting.

