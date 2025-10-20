ACCA builds new generation of financial leaders in Vietnam

The event brought together representatives from regulatory bodies, businesses, professional organisations, educational institutions, and over 200 ACCA members nationwide, marking an important milestone in the partnership between Vietnam and the international community in human capital development for the accounting and auditing sectors.

The ACCA New Member Ceremony 2025 brought together regulators, business representatives, and over 200 members nationwide. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

During the ceremony, ACCA Vietnam presented membership certificates to 218 individuals, including 157 new members and 61 senior members (FCCA). The growing number of members reflects the strong progress of Vietnam’s financial and accounting profession in aligning with international standards.

Senior members who have long contributed to the profession were also honoured for their outstanding service to both the domestic and global accounting communities.

Ha Thi My Dung, deputy state auditor general, commended ACCA’s contributions over more than 20 years in Vietnam. “With more than 1,300 members, many of whom are in managerial and leadership positions across public and private sectors, ACCA has played a key role in enhancing the quality of Vietnam’s financial and accounting workforce,” Dung noted.

“The State Audit Office of Vietnam highly values our partnership with ACCA and looks forward to deepening this collaboration to further strengthen human resource capacity in the public sector,” she added.

Representing the United Kingdom, Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed pride in ACCA’s long-term contributions to Vietnam.

“As the British Consul General, I am truly proud to witness ACCA, a leading global professional body from the UK, continually inspiring, empowering, and nurturing the next generation of financial leaders in Vietnam,” Smith said. “The ceremony was not only a celebration but also a tribute to talent, determination, and the enduring educational bridge between the UK and Vietnam.”

The highlight of the evening was the Passing of the Flame ceremony, a symbolic act where the torch of knowledge, integrity, and leadership was passed from senior members to the new generation.

Ayla Majid, global president of ACCA. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Ayla Majid, global president of ACCA, expressed her pride in witnessing the vibrant growth of ACCA Vietnam, where innovation and international integration are being actively embraced.

“Becoming an ACCA member is not only a professional milestone but also a gateway to global opportunities,” Majid said. “ACCA is a global community united by integrity, inclusion, and innovation. Every new member is not just joining a professional body, they are becoming part of a living legacy of knowledge and leadership.”

This year’s ceremony held special significance as the ACCA Global Public Sector Advocacy Award 2025 was presented to Lang Trinh Mai Huong, deputy director general of the International Cooperation Department at the State Audit Office of Vietnam and an FCCA member.

The award recognised her contributions in promoting the role of public sector auditing and advancing ACCA’s values in Vietnam.

Another highlight of the event was the recognition of young talents receiving the ACCA Futurists Scholarships, an annual collaboration between ACCA and the British Consulate General in Vietnam.

This initiative supports high school students pursuing international careers in finance, with the engagement of businesses and the ACCA member and student community.

Over the years, the ACCA Futurists programme has become a launchpad for many aspiring financial professionals. This year, it once again honoured exceptional young faces from across the country, representing a promising new generation of the profession.

With its theme “Legacy of Leadership”, the ACCA New Member Ceremony 2025 went beyond celebrating individual achievements. It underscored ACCA’s growing influence in Vietnam, a place where global knowledge is inherited, evolved, and shared.

