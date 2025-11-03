Corporate

AI and big data reshape Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape

November 03, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Breakthroughs in AI and big data are ushering in a transformative era for Vietnam's e-commerce industry, considered a cornerstone in the nation's digital economy development. The deep application of these technologies is enabling Vietnamese businesses to restructure business models, optimise operations, and enhance competitiveness in the global digital marketplace.
AI and big data reshape Vietnam's e-commerce landscape
Lai Viet Anh, deputy director general of the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy

As part of the Autumn Fair 2025, the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade hosted a forum on November 1 to discuss the role of AI and big data in fostering sustainable growth models for Vietnam's e-commerce sector.

Lai Viet Anh, deputy director general of the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy, said that in the context of rapid digital economic growth, AI and big data are essential for e-commerce to truly become a new growth engine.

“AI is not merely a tool but a strategic transformation, enabling businesses to convert massive data into competitive value and exceptional productivity,” she said.

Nguyen Huu Tuan, director of the Centre for E-Commerce and Digital Technology Development (eComDX), noted that the digital economy operates on data and digital technologies as its primary inputs, driving innovation in business models and productivity optimisation. Within this framework, e-commerce serves as both a driver and a pillar of digital transformation.

He cited that global e-commerce retail sales are projected to reach $6.86 trillion in 2025, up 8.3 per cent on-year. Emerging trends include mobile commerce, social commerce, cross-border e-commerce, and smart logistics.

In Vietnam, e-commerce reached a market size of $25 billion last year, growing over 25 per cent on-year, placing the country among the top 10 fastest-growing markets worldwide. The sector accounts now for about 10 per cent of total retail sales of goods and consumer services, with prominent development directions such as green e-commerce, smart logistics, and omnichannel models integrating online and offline experiences.

“AI is driving a profound transformation in e-commerce, becoming an indispensable digital assistant that enhances business efficiency and delivers superior personalised consumer experiences,” Tuan emphasised.

For shoppers, AI suggests relevant products, displays personalised promotions, summarises user reviews, and recommends similar items for easier comparison and selection. For sellers, AI supports 24/7 automated customer service, optimises product images and videos, suggests featured products during livestreams, and broadcast schedules efficient times.

The AI ​​in eCommerce Statistics 2025 Report indicates that over 80 per cent of online retailers have applied AI to boost business performance, with the global AI in e-commerce market projected to reach $8.65 billion.

In Vietnam, 66 per cent of businesses report using AI for customer communication, and 63 per cent employ it to acquire new customers. As a result, shopping experiences have become smarter, faster, and more personalised, helping consumers easily compare and find the most suitable products.

AI and big data reshape Vietnam's e-commerce landscape

Do Thanh Huong, head of market research at Metric Data Science JSC, said that big data is becoming crucial for the growth of Vietnam's e-commerce. Statistics from four major platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, and TikTok Shop) show that total market sales in the first nine months of 2025 reached VND305.9 trillion ($12.2 billion). That in the third quarter alone recorded VND103.6 trillion ($4.14 billion), up 2.6 per cent on-quarter.

Shopee continues to lead with a 56 per cent market share, while TikTok Shop maintains a remarkable 69 per cent growth rate, capturing a 41 per cent market share, reflecting the rise of short-form content commerce and youth-driven consumption trends. Data also reveals that Mall (official) shops, accounting for only 2.36 per cent of total stores, contributes up to 32.39 per cent of total revenue, highlighting consumers' increased focus on product quality and authenticity.

Huong emphasised that in an intensely competitive market, leveraging big data is no longer optional but a mandatory requirement for businesses seeking to maintain an advantage. “big data firms enable to understand markets, forecast trends, and optimise supply chains, thereby enhancing profitability and productivity,” she said.

In a technological view, Nguyen Phi Nghi, head of sales at MISA JSC, stated that AI is opening new avenues for Vietnamese businesses in sales automation. “Models like AI Sales Agents can consult, answer queries, and close deals 24/7, helping businesses improve customer reach without expanding staff,” he highlighted.

Echoing this view, Truong Thi Minh Nguyet, product and solutions director at ACCESSTRADE Vietnam, noted, “AI empowers marketers to enhance content creation productivity, as the entire process from product discovery and video production to posting and customer care, can now be automated.”

Speakers at the forum unanimously agreed that the explosion of AI and big data is reshaping Vietnam's e-commerce market. However, to seize this opportunity, it is essential to build a national data ecosystem, establish a suitable legal framework, and develop a high-quality tech workforce.

The synergy between policy, technology, and innovation will determine Vietnam's ability to sustain e-commerce growth and advance towards a resilient, self-reliant digital economy in the AI ​​era.

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Vietnam is positioning itself as a rising hub in global supply chains, with cross-border e-commerce creating fresh opportunities for expansion.
Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

E-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming a bridge to help Vietnamese agricultural products expand their markets and increase value.
Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon

Vietnamese manufacturers are increasingly embracing global markets through cross-border e-commerce, with Sunhouse emerging as one of the leading examples of this shift.

By Nguyen Huong

