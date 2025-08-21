Logicross Nam Thuan delivers modern logistics and e-commerce solutions

The ceremony took place in Tay Ninh province (previously Long An province) in southern Vietnam, with the attendance of Atsushi Nakajima, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd, who delivered the keynote speech.

The grand opening of Logicross Nam Thuan

The event also welcomed representatives from Tay Ninh People's Committee, the Embassy of Japan, and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The move underscores the strategic importance of the Logicross brand in Mitsubishi Estate's long-term commitment to Vietnam's logistics transformation.

Speaking at the event, Atsushi Nakajima noted, "Logicross Nam Thuan will serve not only our valued customers, but play a meaningful role in strengthening supply chains across Vietnam and the region. We aim to be a company that enables diversity, allowing individuals, businesses, and communities to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships across the dimensions of the economy, environment, and society."

The ceremony underscores Mitsubishi Estate's ambition to contribute meaningfully to the modernisation of Vietnam's logistics infrastructure. Logicross Nam Thuan will deliver high-specification facilities, strategic access, and operational capabilities aligned with the burgeoning demands of Vietnam's digital economy.

Booming e-commerce spurs demand for logistics transformation

Vietnam's e-commerce market hit $25 billion in 2024, up 20 per cent on-year and accounting for 9 per cent of total retail revenue, according to the Government Portal.

This rapid growth reflects widespread digital adoption and puts mounting pressure on logistics systems to meet rising fulfilment needs.

Despite strong demand, logistics costs remain high, at 16-20 per cent of GDP, while high-quality, ready-built warehouse space is still limited, especially in southern locations.

Savills Vietnam noted that in the first half of 2024, the southern key economic zone had 10.6 million sq.m of ready-built supply with 89 per cent occupancy and rents averaging $4.4sq.m per month, underlining the need for advanced facilities like Logicross Nam Thuan.

Powering e-commerce with smart logistics

In this context, Logicross Nam Thuan emerges as a timely and strategic development. The project offers 61,200sq.m of ready-built warehouse space across three single-storey blocks, purpose-built to support high-volume operations and warehouse automation.

With a generous column span of 12×26 metres and a clear ceiling height of 11 metres, the layout supports efficient racking systems and flexible configurations suited to both e-commerce fulfilment and modern logistics.

Logicross Nam Thuan

Each warehouse unit is built to enhance automation, readiness, and operational performance.

The facility is equipped with 64 loading docks, floor loading capacity of 3 tonnes per sq.m, LED lighting at 200 lux, and three forklift charging points per unit.

Power supply is robust at 25VA per sq.m, while fire safety is guaranteed by ESFR sprinkler systems that meet both NFPA and QCVN standards. In addition, 24/7 CCTV surveillance strengthens operational security, and ensures tenant peace of mind.

This design is ideal for businesses requiring high-speed inventory turnover, advanced logistics workflows, and real-time fulfilment management.

Whether for direct-to-consumer or business-to-consumer e-commerce fulfilment, Logicross Nam Thuan offers the infrastructure to reduce turn around times, improve last-mile delivery, and support peak-season surges.

Strategically located within Nam Thuan Industrial Park in My Hanh commune, the project sits within just a little over one hour of driving distance from both Tan Son Nhat International Airport and central Ho Chi Minh City.

It enjoys seamless connectivity to key transportation corridors via provincial roads 824 and 10, and bypass 823B.

Its proximity to major ports such as Cat Lai (45 km) and Bourbon Ben Luc (38 km) further enhances regional delivery capabilities. This location is particularly attractive to logistics and e-commerce operators seeking fast access to both the Ho Chi Minh City urban market and the greater Mekong Delta region.

For time-sensitive and high-volume deliveries, the site's accessibility enables efficient last-mile distribution and interprovincial logistics performance, supporting business expansion across southern Vietnam.

Sustainable infrastructure with a long-term vision

In line with Mitsubishi Estate's global commitment to sustainability, Logicross Nam Thuan has achieved LEED standards, prioritising environmental performance, energy efficiency, and workforce wellbeing.

The facility includes workplace features that promote safety and comfort, reinforcing the brand's focus on human-centric logistics environments.

Mitsubishi Estate's vision extends beyond a single project. The launch of Logicross Nam Thuan is part of a broader initiative to develop a national network of smart, sustainable logistics hubs.

Together with Logicross Haiphong in Vietnam's northern region, the company is building critical infrastructure to power Vietnam's digital economy and strengthen its competitiveness in regional and global supply chains.

This represents more than the delivery of a modern warehouse, it symbolises Mitsubishi Estate's commitment to the future of logistics in Vietnam.

With its operational readiness, advanced infrastructure, and sustainable design, Logicross Nam Thuan is positioned to become a trusted partner for e-commerce and express platforms, 3PL providers, and businesses looking to scale in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets.

As Vietnam's e-commerce sector continues to expand, this project stands ready to support the next generation of logistics growth in the digital era.

