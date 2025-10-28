Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon

October 28, 2025 | 10:46
(0) user say
Vietnamese manufacturers are increasingly embracing global markets through cross-border e-commerce, with Sunhouse emerging as one of the leading examples of this shift.
Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon
Sunhouse's microchip manufacturing plant

Once known primarily as a domestic cookware brand, Sunhouse has expanded into global online marketplaces, reflecting Vietnam's growing participation in digital trade. The rise of cross-border e-commerce is transforming global commerce, with the market valued at $791.5 billion in 2024 and projected to grow by 30.5 per cent annually through 2031, according to Cognitive Market Research.

With a solid manufacturing foundation, rapid digital transformation, and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, Vietnam is becoming an increasingly competitive player in online exports. Capitalising on this trend, Sunhouse – after more than two decades serving Vietnamese consumers with locally made products – has begun expanding its brand presence globally through Amazon, marking a strategic step in its international growth.

Even as a leading domestic brand, Sunhouse faces major challenges breaking into the highly competitive US e-commerce market.

In the early phase (2022-2023), the company deals with a misaligned product strategy, offerings that did not align with US consumer tastes, rising warehouse costs, and inefficiencies in logistics. Limited use of Amazon's advertising and analytics tools also meant its performance fell short of expectations.

“Our annual sales ranged between $400,000 and $700,000, which did not reflect the scale of our group,” said Nguyen Xuan Minh, Sunhouse's director of e-commerce. “We failed in choosing products and the way of approach. Our team relied on international e-commerce expertise and didn't fully understand US consumer habits. For example, a pot or pan that sells well in Vietnam doesn't automatically succeed on Amazon.”

Rather than scaling back, Sunhouse undertook a comprehensive transformation to strengthen its position in the US market. The company refined its product portfolio, moving from a limited range of high-volume items to a wider selection of models and sizes to better gauge consumer demand. This marks a strategic shift from a production-driven approach to one focused on market responsiveness.

“We analysed competitors, demand capacity, and market gaps using Amazon's data tools to discover product opportunities and search trends. Instead of entering saturated categories, we targeted niche segments with moderate size and moderate competition, where Sunhouse's manufacturing and supply chain strengths could shine,” Minh explained.

"A niche seller on Amazon can generate $50-70 million a year. By choosing the right niche, we avoid competing directly with major brands and building our own identity. This approach tripled our sales in a year, with some items breaking into Amazon's Top 3 Best Seller Rankings. Our flagship pan alone brought in over 3,000 orders, accounting for up to 80 per cent of total sales and driving strong ad and organic performance," he added.

At the same time, Sunhouse restructured its entire e-commerce division, bringing in experts in operations, logistics, and product development. The company also digitized its internal processes to accelerate decision-making and market responsiveness.

Moreover, Sunhouse redesigned its products and packaging to reduce transportation costs. One notable example was shortening the pan handle by just 0.5 inches, changing its shipping classification from 'oversize' to 'standard', which significantly reduced fulfilment by Amazon fees. The introduction of detachable handles further cuts logistics costs by 15-20 per cent.

“A small tweak makes a big difference,” Minh noted. “By reducing the package volume, we lower total costs, from storage and shipping to fulfilment, from about $12 to just $8 per pan. Saving $4 per unit gives us two choices: lower the selling price to boost conversions, or maintain the price for higher profit margins. At tens of thousands of units, this becomes a sustainable competitive advantage.”

Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon
Nguyen Xuan Minh, Sunhouse's director of e-commerce

Commenting on the broader lesson for Vietnamese businesses expanding abroad, Khanh Ha, communications director at Amazon Vietnam, remarked, “Selling on Amazon isn't easy. Having production capability doesn't guarantee success. Sunhouse exemplifies a company willing to change its mindset, from original equipment manufacturer to brand builder, from intuition-driven to data-driven decisions.”

"Amazon provides many tools to identify product opportunities, niche markets, supply-demand gaps, competition levels, and search behaviour. But those tools only work when companies invest in the right people, the right processes, and can connect data insights with manufacturing capability to create products that truly meet market demand," she added.

Following this comprehensive transformation, Sunhouse's revenue has tripled since its initial stage. In the steamer cookware category, its products climbed into the top three Amazon bestsellers, with over 2,000 units sold per month. Newly launched lines like StockPot and SaucePan also broke into the top 10-20 within just three months.

These key products have become growth anchors that strengthen Sunhouse's position in the global kitchenware market,” said Le Tung, Sunhouse's chief strategic officer. “Since then, we're expanding into small home appliances, proving the creative capacity and global ambition of a Vietnamese brand.”

Sunhouse's journey on Amazon is not merely a business success story, it's a model of Vietnamese enterprises daring to change and reaching global heights. "If we can succeed in the US, that's our passport to go anywhere. The US market is the toughest test, once we meet its standards, we hold the passport that opens doors to the world," Tung said.

Today, Sunhouse products are available in over 20 international markets, from Southeast Asia (Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia) to more demanding destinations such as the US, South Korea, Japan, Canada, and Brazil. Each year, the company exports over 13 million products, ranging from cookware and knives to modern home appliances.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sunhouse Group amazon e-commerce US market

Related Contents

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Safeguards essential for e-commerce data

Safeguards essential for e-commerce data

Vietnamese goods and services gain ground on international markets

Vietnamese goods and services gain ground on international markets

Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce

Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce

Vietrade and Amazon launch e-commerce partnership to propel Vietnamese brands globally

Vietrade and Amazon launch e-commerce partnership to propel Vietnamese brands globally

Wildberries E-Commerce Platform Opens Its Highest-Altitude Order Pickup Point

Wildberries E-Commerce Platform Opens Its Highest-Altitude Order Pickup Point

Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

Amazon-West Java Schools Set Guinness Record with 32,000-Pupil Gen-AI Sprint

Amazon-West Java Schools Set Guinness Record with 32,000-Pupil Gen-AI Sprint

Sunhouse wins top Asia-Pacific award for Corporate Excellence

Sunhouse wins top Asia-Pacific award for Corporate Excellence

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2025: Midnight Deals Drop 7 Oct

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2025: Midnight Deals Drop 7 Oct

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020