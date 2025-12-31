Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

December 31, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
Vietnam's retail market recorded a five-year high in revenue, reaching $269 billion in 2025, according to the Vietnam Domestic Market Report 2025 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

In 2025, the total revenue from goods and services has surged by 9-10 per cent on-year, the fastest pace in five years, excluding the irregular fluctuations seen during the pandemic years.

Modern retail infrastructure continues to expand significantly, with 1,293 supermarkets and 276 shopping malls nationwide. This is coupled with a network of 8,274 traditional markets. The development of distribution channels has transformed the urban economy and spurred the shift in customer behaviour from traditional to modern trade.

The report also highlights the e-commerce boom, with a scale of $32 billion in 2025. E-commerce accounts for nearly 12 per cent of the total revenue from goods and services nationwide. With a growth rate of 20 per cent against 2024, Vietnam’s e-commerce market ranks second in Southeast Asia, bolstered by businesses’ heavy investments in digital technologies such as inventory management, cashless payments, online platforms, and livestreaming.

Overall, Vietnam’s retail market has entered a period of profound transformation in 2025, where modern retail infrastructure and e-commerce complement each other. Challenges in quality control, trade fraud, data security, and a gap in digital access persist.

However, if Vietnam has synchronous policies and proper infrastructure investment, these factors will be an important driving force to raise the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises and promote the sustainable development of the domestic market.

Vietnam’s retail market has become more appealing to foreign retail corporations. The report forecasts a promising prospect for the retail market from 2026-2030. With a large population, young demographics, and rising incomes, Vietnam is poised to be one of the largest retail markets in the region. E-commerce is projected to reach $50 billion in 2030, underscoring Vietnam’s role as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.

The prime minister has issued a strategy for the development of Vietnam's retail market. The strategy’s objectives include developing a civilised, modern, and sustainable retail market in alignment with the orientation for domestic trade development and conforming to the development trends of e-commerce, the digital economy, the green economy, and the sharing economy. The strategy aims to enhance domestic purchasing power while stimulating demand for Vietnamese products in international markets.

One of the development orientations is to encourage enterprises of all economic sectors to participate in the development of the retail market in appropriate forms and scales, and to form a core domestic distribution force through initial incentives in mechanisms, financial policies, and land policies.

Another development orientation is to establish large corporations in the distribution sector, primarily domestic enterprises, including those with foreign investment. Among them, private enterprises shall be identified as the core driving force, making an important contribution to the development of the market.

The strategy focuses on strongly developing modern commercial business models such as e-commerce and electronic trading platforms based on digitalisation. It also seeks to diversify retail methods, with particular emphasis on omnichannel retail, mobile commerce, television commerce, and retail through social network applications, thereby meeting future consumer shopping demands and trends.

Masan Consumer eyes growth rebound and market listing by 2026 Masan Consumer eyes growth rebound and market listing by 2026

Vietnamese condiment brands are making new inroads into major international retail chains, marking another milestone in the country’s consumer goods exports.
AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards

AEON Vietnam rolled out its “Accompany & Level Up Enterprises” initiative in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15, reinforcing its efforts to help domestic businesses integrate into modern retail supply chains and expand the consumption of Vietnamese products.
Central Retail refocuses Vietnam strategy with Nguyen Kim exit Central Retail refocuses Vietnam strategy with Nguyen Kim exit

Central Retail has fully divested from Nguyen Kim Electronics as it refocuses on its core food and property businesses in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
foreign retailers retail e-commerce retail revenue

Related Contents

Stronger legal framework urged as trade fraud surges online

Stronger legal framework urged as trade fraud surges online

Retailers turn to AI and automation as shopper satisfaction slips

Retailers turn to AI and automation as shopper satisfaction slips

AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards

AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Vietnam sets pace for dual transition in industry and trade

Vietnam sets pace for dual transition in industry and trade

Vietnam’s digital economy to touch $39 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s digital economy to touch $39 billion in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

New decree spurs on PPP implementation

New decree spurs on PPP implementation

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020