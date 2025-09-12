Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Amid shifting global supply chains and booming online trade, Vietnamese businesses are finding new gaps to exploit. Backed by government support, improving infrastructure, and a young workforce, the country is gradually positioning itself to play a greater role in the international value chain.

In 2024, Southeast Asia’s e-commerce transactions surpassed $100 billion, with Vietnam contributing $25 billion in retail revenue. While cross-border volumes remain modest, Vietnam holds key advantages for expansion, from its strategic geographic location and abundant raw materials to rapid digital transformation and strong government orientation towards developing the digital economy.

Nguyen Huu Tuan, director of eComDX

At the YUGEEKS 2025 Global Supply Chain Summit held in Hanoi on September 10, Nguyen Huu Tuan, director of the Centre for E-commerce and Digital Technology Development (eComDX) under the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy – Ministry of Industry and Trade, said, "Global disruptions are creating opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to proactively participate more deeply in international supply chains, with strong support from government policies."

Tuan emphasised that high-quality supply chains are a critical foundation to connect production with consumption, and domestic with international markets. This transformation will help Vietnam evolve from a manufacturing country to a globally competitive manufacturing hub.

In addition, the Party and government have rolled out a series of preferential policies to boost supply chains, logistics, and digital transformation. These include Resolution No.57-NQ/TW issued last year on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation; Resolution No.68-NQ/TW adopted earlier this year by the Politburo on private sector development; and the draft strategy for logistics service development to 2030, with a vision to 2050.

These documents set out key tasks including completing the legal framework, improving the business and investment environment, and encouraging the growth of logistics services across all economic sectors. They also emphasise modern, synchronised infrastructure investment; market development and enterprise competitiveness; research, technology adoption, digital transformation, and green transition; as well as training a high-quality workforce and promoting professional service delivery.

Tuan believes YUGEEKS represents a prime example of innovation, having pioneered the use of AI in product selection systems and modern cloud-based logistics management.

"YUGEEKS’ source-to-distribution model helps Vietnamese factories expand internationally while facilitating foreign partners investing in Vietnam. The open-door – cooperation – mutual benefit approach of YUGEEKS aligns perfectly with the Vietnamese government’s development strategy," he said

The YUGEEKS 2025 Global Supply Chain Summit attracted over 1,000 representatives from manufacturing plants, domestic and international businesses, and more than 50 MCN organisations. The event is a key platform for stakeholders to share trends, explore collaboration opportunities, and encourage the development of digital trade and supply chains across Southeast Asia.

At the event, the eComDX representative expressed confidence that YUGEEKS would continue to play a pioneering role in helping Vietnamese supply chain businesses enhance their digital capabilities and international integration, thereby making significant contributions to regional supply chain cooperation.

Looking ahead, eComDX, together with YUGEEKS and other major domestic and international partners, will continue to support Vietnamese enterprises through training activities, capacity building, and in-depth consulting. This includes connecting with global e-commerce platforms and working closely with Vietnam Trade Offices abroad to boost exports of Vietnamese goods.

These efforts will enable businesses to leverage modern e-commerce models and serve as a catalyst for Vietnamese products to reach global markets and increase their presence in global supply chains.

Vietrade and Amazon launch e-commerce partnership to propel Vietnamese brands globally Vietnam’s ambitions to go global with its homegrown brands are gaining momentum thanks to a three-year deal signed by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling Vietnam to accelerate e-commerce exports.

Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce New initiatives are being rolled out to help Vietnamese companies extend their international reach via cross-border e-commerce.

Vietnamese goods and services gain ground on international markets Cross-border e-commerce is giving Vietnamese businesses a global footprint, boosting both goods and services while shaping national products on the world stage.