Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese goods and services gain ground on international markets

September 07, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Cross-border e-commerce is giving Vietnamese businesses a global footprint, boosting both goods and services while shaping national products on the world stage.
Vietnamese goods and services gain ground on international markets
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang

On September 5 in Ho Chi Minh City, a forum on e-commerce and cross-border trade was held as part of the Vietnam International Sourcing 2025 Exhibition.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang noted that Vietnam’s e-commerce market reached over $25 billion in 2024, up 20 per cent on-year. "E-commerce now accounts for about 10 per cent of total national retail sales of goods and consumer service revenues, helping Vietnam maintain its position among the top three largest e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia," she said.

Many Vietnamese brands and local-made products have secured their positions on domestic e-commerce platforms and are now expanding to international markets through global platforms.

With the strong momentum of e-commerce, cross-border e-commerce is viewed as an important business trend for enterprises and a strategic driver for national exports, incorporated into the 'GoGlobal Plan' under government direction.

In 2024, the global cross-border e-commerce market reached exceeded $791 billion and is forecast to grow over 30 per cent in the coming years. Vietnamese companies have been expanding their online presence in key markets such as the US, China, the EU, Japan, and South Korea, while also seeking opportunities in less-explored markets like ASEAN, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia.

According to the National E-Commerce Development Master Plan for 2026–2030, cross-border e-commerce will be one of the strategic pillars in the next phase, aiming to build a sustainable digital export ecosystem, enhance the international competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises, and extend the reach of Vietnamese products on the global trade map.

To realise this vision, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, together with the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy, will push forward with comprehensive measures. These include improving institutions and policies, supporting businesses through training and capacity building, strengthening links with major global e-commerce platforms, and working closely with Vietnamese Trade Offices abroad to promote and facilitate exports via e-commerce.

Vietnamese goods and services gain ground on international markets

Building on the perspective of government agencies, international experts and associations also shared their views on the role and potential of cross-border e-commerce.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, vice chairwoman of the Global Alliance of Cross-Border E-Commerce (ACBC Global) and chairwoman of ACBC Vietnam, emphasised that cross-border e-commerce is the new infrastructure of global trade and an “extended arm” of globalisation, where products, values, and knowledge circulate without borders.

"With the global market value reaching nearly $800 billion in 2024 and growing by more than 30 per cent annually, cross-border e-commerce has become an inevitable trend for all nations and enterprises," said Hoai An. Vietnam, she added, is well positioned to seize this moment thanks to its favourable geographical location as a potential logistics hub, abundant resources, young workforce, and rapid digital transformation.

"Cross-border e-commerce allows Vietnamese goods to reach international markets while also creating opportunities to export knowledge and high-quality services, shaping ‘national products’ on the global trade map," she noted.

Hoai An urged Vietnamese businesses to prepare carefully by meeting high standards, building clear brand stories, and adopting professional processes. She added that companies should move beyond subcontracting or simply fulfilling foreign orders, and instead develop their own brands to secure a stronger position.

Another crucial direction is selling directly to end consumers, rather than only through intermediaries. This model helps deliver products faster and fosters stronger trust and connection between brands and customers.

Additionally, transparent product traceability is essential. Businesses can apply advanced technologies to verify product origins, production processes, and quality standards. Securing reputable international certifications will also enhance trust and help Vietnamese products win over global consumers.

"Reputation, quality, and transparency are the keys to building an international brand," Hoai An stressed.

Regarding infrastructure, Tran Thoang, director of CT-Strategies Vietnam, highlighted that Free Trade Zones (FTZs) serve as the infrastructure to reorganise the e-commerce supply chain. "FTZs can become the core of e-commerce, equipped with e-fulfilment facilities, bonded warehouses, return processing centres, and modern data systems such as Pre-Arrival Data Hubs and e-commerce Single Windows," he said.

Thoang proposed linking Vietnam’s FTZs with international hubs such as KLIA DFTZ in Malaysia, Dubai CommerCity in the UAE, and Liege eHub in EU to shorten delivery times, reduce logistics costs, and enhance competitiveness.

"For the 2025–2027 period, it is necessary to establish an FTZ–E-Commerce Coordination Committee, sign international cooperation agreements, and pilot new mechanisms such as 'de minimis' and AEO-eCommerce," he added.

Vietnamese goods and services gain ground on international markets

Highlighting the role of AI in cross-border e-commerce, Nguyen Duc Thang, director of Taureau AI Vietnam, said AI enhances customer experiences through virtual try-ons, image-based search, 24/7 chatbot consultations, and hyper-personalised recommendations that make every customer feel like a 'VIP'. At the same time, it helps enterprises optimise their supply chains and boost profitability.

"Particularly with the rapid growth of generative AI, enterprises can overcome language and cultural barriers, tailor marketing strategies for each market, and significantly increase global customer engagement," said Thang.

Thang stressed that to turn AI into a real competitive advantage, businesses must start by optimising operations, develop adaptive AI strategies for each geographic market, and invest heavily in immersive customer experiences. "Today, AI is no longer an optional add-on but has become an essential expectation in global trade," he added.

Vietrade and Amazon launch e-commerce partnership to propel Vietnamese brands globally Vietrade and Amazon launch e-commerce partnership to propel Vietnamese brands globally
Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce
Logicross Nam Thuan delivers modern logistics and e-commerce solutions Logicross Nam Thuan delivers modern logistics and e-commerce solutions
Safeguards essential for e-commerce data Safeguards essential for e-commerce data

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
e-commerce Ministry Of Industry And Trade (MoIT)

Related Contents

Safeguards essential for e-commerce data

Safeguards essential for e-commerce data

Bosch and Alibaba Tighten Grip, Push AI Revolution

Bosch and Alibaba Tighten Grip, Push AI Revolution

PM urges swift resolution of issues facing renewable energy projects

PM urges swift resolution of issues facing renewable energy projects

Garvee.com Soars with Strong H1 and New Acquisition

Garvee.com Soars with Strong H1 and New Acquisition

Wildberries Pilots Ready-to-Eat Food Delivery Service

Wildberries Pilots Ready-to-Eat Food Delivery Service

Legal reins evolved in e-commerce

Legal reins evolved in e-commerce

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals

Pfizer Vietnam, Long Chau to train pharmacy and vaccination professionals

VietnamPrintPack 2025 opens with strong international presence

VietnamPrintPack 2025 opens with strong international presence

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

INSEE Prize 2025 final round set for October

INSEE Prize 2025 final round set for October

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

IGS Group expands into Vietnam with new Hanoi office

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

Vietnamese industry moves towards greener and high-tech future

Challenges in converting tech into measurable value

Challenges in converting tech into measurable value

VIB launches market-leading high cashback international debit card suite

VIB launches market-leading high cashback international debit card suite

AI tools of tomorrow being written today

AI tools of tomorrow being written today

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020