Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vinhomes Green Paradise hailed as rare branded real estate asset

December 30, 2025 | 10:57
(0) user say
Industry experts recognize the project as a unique and scarce branded property offering on the global stage.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2025 - According to leading experts, when ESG++ urban developments account for less than 1% of global supply, every project that meets the standard becomes a true collectible asset. Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, Vietnam is emerging one step ahead in a period of strong market consolidation, opening a 25-30% appreciation range for investors who want to ride the green transformation wave.

A "One-of-a-Kind" Branded Asset on the Global Map

Speaking at the seminar "Advancing to the Sea with ESG++ Mega-Cities: A Strategy for Sustainable Investment," Dr. Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics and World Economy, emphasized that for investors, a "branded real estate asset" must meet four criteria: An unmatched location, elevated development standards, limited supply, and a compelling story recognized by global markets. "Vinhomes Green Paradise meets all four," Sang shared.

He highlighted the integrated ecosystem of the Vinhomes Green Paradise urban development, where affluent residents can enjoy a full spectrum of experiences within one cohesive environment, from work, leisure, wellness, and recreation to business trips and retirement living. When every component reaches a premium standard, the project's merits speak for themselves.

In Southeast Asia, he noted, it is exceptionally difficult to find a coastal megacity of comparable scale that not only aligns with ESG++ benchmarks but is also connected to high-speed infrastructure and backed by a powerhouse metropolis like Ho Chi Minh City.

"It is entirely justified to call this a rare, hard-to-find branded real estate asset," he said.

Supporting this viewpoint, Associate Professor Dr. Architect Hoang Manh Nguyen, Chairman of the Institute for Green Urban Science & Technology, highlighted Can Gio's unparalleled ecological advantage, "backed by forest, facing the sea", a combination almost impossible to replicate globally and one that carries immense economic value.

He further underscored the "expensive" and "highly complex" nature of ESG++ coastal reclamation cities. Vinhomes Green Paradise being recognized by New7Wonders as the first official participant for the "7 Wonders of Future Cities" title is, in his view, strong evidence that it represents a new global benchmark in urban innovation.

"This places Vinhomes Green Paradise among the world's truly 'singular' real estate assets, naturally becoming a prime target for elite residents and discerning investors," he stated.

From a legal and institutional perspective, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Quang Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the University Council and Head of the Faculty of Economic Law at Hanoi Law University, noted that the distinction of "branded real estate" lies in clear legal frameworks, stable planning, and professional operations, attributes that can withstand the test of time and policy shifts. These are precisely the strengths of Vinhomes Green Paradise, further reinforced by the credibility of the Vingroup brand.

ESG++ Assets: A Long-Term "Safe Harbor" with 25-30% Appreciation Potential

Discussing the issue in greater depth, Associate Professor Dr. Hoang Manh Nguyen asserted that urban livability is the key determinant of real estate value. Locations with cleaner air, lower noise levels, better mobility, richer landscapes, and more refined amenities will always command higher prices and more sustainable appreciation. ESG++ urban models elevate quality of life to a new tier, not only "green" in terms of vegetation and water bodies but green in energy, operations, and lifestyle.

"With these advantages, Vinhomes Green Paradise is not only a pioneer in the development of green coastal cities but also has tremendous potential to preserve and grow value over time," he noted.

Vinhomes Green Paradise has been described as a "precious gem", a unique asset on the global real estate map.

Aligning with this view, Dr. Le Xuan Sang added that globally, capital is shifting clearly toward asset classes that deliver growth, sustainability, and climate resilience. Beyond ESG++, the added layers of regeneration and climate adaptation make qualifying assets exceedingly rare.

The demand for ESG++ coastal cities will grow strongly, while supply will remain extremely limited, representing less than 1% of global inventory over the next 10-20 years. This scarcity ensures enduring value and makes speculative fears, such as panic buying or price collapse, highly unlikely.

"When supply is extraordinarily low while demand from the global middle and upper class continues to surge, ESG assets naturally become a 'blue-chip' category, scarce, highly valued, and exceptionally defensive across economic cycles," he explained.

"Today, this elite and exceptionally scarce asset may appear expensive relative to average incomes. But securing a property like the one in Can Gio will be an extraordinary challenge in five to ten years, as the economy expands and incomes rise," Nguyen Quang Tuyen said.

He added that in OECD countries, urban areas meeting ESG standards are often the focus of state investment in core infrastructure, public services, and high-quality social amenities, creating a robust value foundation. Once this foundation stabilizes, real estate values in these areas tend to rise steadily, often outpacing comparable non-ESG locations.

Multiple international reports show that ESG cities typically achieve 25-30% appreciation, sometimes at a rate 1.5-2 times faster than neighboring districts. Consequently, securing a position in Vinhomes Green Paradise at this stage offers investors a primary-market advantage, akin to sourcing raw value directly from the origin before it reaches the broader retail market.

https://vinhomes.vn/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vinhomes

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio ESG

Related Contents

How to unlock ESG value through green innovation

How to unlock ESG value through green innovation

Can Gio emerges as Ho Chi Minh City's next growth frontier

Can Gio emerges as Ho Chi Minh City's next growth frontier

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

Can Gio emerges as hidden jewel amid Vietnam's rise

Can Gio emerges as hidden jewel amid Vietnam's rise

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Green finance offers 'passport' for Vietnamese construction, building materials firms

Green finance offers 'passport' for Vietnamese construction, building materials firms

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

VinFast VF 8 design blends European elegance, Middle Eastern character

VinFast VF 8 design blends European elegance, Middle Eastern character

AZX DEX launches beta testing with breakthrough performance

AZX DEX launches beta testing with breakthrough performance

XIAO NOODLES opens 500th global outlet in Singapore

XIAO NOODLES opens 500th global outlet in Singapore

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020