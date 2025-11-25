A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

When a bright red double-decker bus appears on the streets of any Vietnamese city, it immediately becomes the focal point of attention. Residents gather instinctively, some out of curiosity, others out of recognition of the national campaign it represents.

The red SABECO bus travelled from south to north, eventually reaching the capital for a two-day celebration on November 15-16

This striking bus, with its bold colour and heritage-inspired design, is the travelling centrepiece of the Heritage Journey initiative from Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), a nationwide celebration marking 150 years of brewing. Yet as the journey has unfolded, it has grown to represent far more than an anniversary. It has become a moving museum, a cultural touchstone and, profoundly, a symbol of unity and compassion in a year marked by severe storms and floods.

From Ho Chi Minh City to the highlands of Dak Lak, from the coastal towns of Khanh Hoa to the final homecoming in Hanoi, the bus carries a story of heritage that embodies the connection between a company and its people, shaped through memory, progress, responsibility, and shared identity.

The southern leg of the journey begins in Ho Chi Minh City, birthplace of modern Vietnamese brewing since 1875. Here, the red double-decker bus makes its debut in front of large weekend crowds.

Families queue patiently to board the mobile exhibition, where the lower deck displays archival photographs, early brewing equipment, vintage branding, and a museum-style timeline tracing SABECO’s evolution through colonial transformation, wartime scarcity, and industrial expansion.

Each exhibit highlights the resilience of the company and the broader story of how beer became embedded in Vietnamese social life – from Lunar New Year reunions and neighbourhood gatherings to celebrations marking family milestones.

Children rush to the open-top deck, delighted by the novelty of seeing the city from above, while older visitors linger over historical artefacts, recalling the early days when beer was a luxury enjoyed only on special occasions. At every stop in the city, the energy is palpable.

Chronicle of Southern heritage

Leaving Ho Chi Minh City, the bus heads southwest towards the Mekong Delta, stopping first in Can Tho city. Residents arrive early, eager to explore the interactive exhibition, which includes digital storytelling screens and hands-on displays illustrating the brewing process. The atmosphere feels festive, with music, local cuisine, and community booths adding to the sense of celebration.

In Vinh Long province, the journey reaches one of its most memorable moments. Despite heavy rain throughout the day, approximately 1,500 residents gather under umbrellas and raincoats to welcome the bus. Entire families join guided tours inside the exhibition space, while others line up for activities hosted in nearby tents.

The rain does little to dampen spirits. Instead, it creates a shared sense of resilience and pride. People speak openly about their own histories with Saigon Beer or 333, sharing memories of celebrations, reunions, and significant life events where beer played a role. In these moments, heritage becomes personal – something held collectively yet experienced individually.

Sustainability also forms a core message of the southern leg. In Can Tho and Dak Lak, SABECO introduced recycling machines that accept used cans and bottles. Children eagerly participate, celebrating each successful deposit, while adults appreciate the promotion of environmentally responsible habits. The initiative reinforces that a company with 150 years of history must both preserve its past and demonstrate care for future generations.

At night, the journey transforms into Heritage Nights in Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long, and Dak Lak. Open-air squares fill with music, culinary showcases, and vibrant performances. The illuminated red bus becomes a backdrop for cultural storytelling, its presence both iconic and comforting.

Visitors enjoy food stalls offering regional dishes, listen to musicians perform timeless Vietnamese songs, and take part in heritage-focused activities designed to foster community pride. In these moments, the bus becomes a symbol of shared cultural identity.

Reflecting on the journey’s early momentum, SABECO general director Lester Tan said, “Marking 150 years is not simply a retrospective celebration. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the Vietnamese people and a reminder that heritage carries responsibilities as well as achievements.”

As the bus continues its path northward, the journey takes on deeper layers of responsibility and emotion. The stops in Vung Tau, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Nghe An highlight the diverse cultural richness of central Vietnam – from coastal towns known for their seafood and fishing heritage to highland communities defined by coffee, traditions and ethnic diversity. In each location, crowds gather around the bus, drawn by its engaging displays and the sense of excitement it brings.

A journey of connection

However, the central provinces have also faced immense challenges in recent months. Severe storms and floods have caused widespread damage, leaving families displaced and infrastructure weakened. Against this backdrop, the Heritage Journey evolves from a celebration into a testament of solidarity.

In response to the devastation, SABECO announced a VND3 billion ($120,000) financial contribution through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to support emergency relief and long-term reconstruction. This fund assists with repairing damaged homes, restoring essential services, and helping families regain economic stability.

In Nghe An province, which experienced particularly heavy losses, SABECO contributed an additional VND500 million ($20,000) to support urgent local recovery efforts.

At several stops – especially in Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh (now supported through Gia Lai coordination) and Nghe An, the “Connection Wall” becomes the emotional heart of the campaign. Residents are invited to write messages of encouragement, strength, and solidarity for families affected by the storms. Over time, the wall fills with hundreds of handwritten notes, some expressing simple wishes for healing, others sharing personal reflections of past hardships and the power of community resilience.

By the time the bus completes its journey through the central provinces, nearly 10,000 people have directly participated in the tour’s exhibitions, workshops, and community activities. SABECO also launched the Ambassador of National Progress Award in partnership with Dai Doan Ket newspaper, which recognises 150 individuals nationwide who embody courage, innovation, and community leadership. This initiative aligns with the campaign’s overarching message: that Vietnam’s progress is built on the contributions of ordinary people.

The journey’s final stretch took the bus northward to Hanoi, where history and modernity intersect seamlessly – and the capital’s deep cultural roots provided a fitting stage for the conclusion of the 150-year celebration.

On November 15-16, the red bus stood proudly at Hanoi Opera House in the morning, a historic site synonymous with elegance and civic pride. In the afternoon, it moved to Tran Nhan Tong Walking Street, a bustling public space known for its lively weekend atmosphere. Crowds gathered throughout the two-day event, exploring the bus, taking photographs, and engaging with heritage displays.

For older residents, the exhibition brought back memories of early beer culture in Hanoi. For younger participants, it offered insight into the craftsmanship, sustainability, and community values shaping the future of Vietnamese brewing.

From the vibrant energy of Ho Chi Minh City to the reflective calm of Hanoi, the red double-decker bus has carried the voices, emotions, and aspirations of thousands of Vietnamese people. It has stood under relentless rain in Vinh Long, beside the sea breeze in Vung Tau, and among mountain winds in Dak Lak. It has travelled roads lined with palm trees, pine forests, and city lights, uniting communities across geography and circumstance.

The relief support for storm-hit provinces, the Connection Walls filled with handwritten messages, and the thousands who participated all underscore that a 150-year legacy is meaningful only when it is shared and carried forward together.

As the red bus finally comes to rest, the journey it represents continues – moving through the people, the memories, and the communities it touched. In the words of CEO Tan: “Heritage does not remain behind us. It travels with us, guiding us as we build the next chapters of Vietnam’s story together.”

