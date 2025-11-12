SABECO strengthens community bonds through Inspiring Torchbearers Award



Visitors explore information about SABECO's Inspiring Torchbearers Award

Online voting opened in mid-November 2025 via https://150ydisanvuoncao.sabeco.com.vn . Each participant may cast one vote every 24 hours, with no limit on the number of days during the programme period. To ensure fairness and transparency, the organisers have established a Central Appraisal Council composed of representatives from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), Dai Doan Ket Newspaper, SABECO's leadership, and independent experts. Council members were selected for their knowledge, professional integrity, and understanding of the programme's purpose, ensuring an objective and credible evaluation process.

Nominations were gathered through the VFF network at both central and provincial levels, featuring individuals who have demonstrated meaningful contributions to social development. From these submissions, the council will identify 150 Inspiring Torchbearers across six areas: education and vocational training; environmental sustainability; balanced living and community health; community development; culture, arts, and sports for social good; and science and technology that supports sustainable local advancement. The selection process also ensures representativeness in gender, age, ethnicity, region and livelihood, with priority given to individuals whose work has been impactful yet not widely recognised or formally awarded before.

Speaking about the programme, Vu Van Tien, member of the presidium and head of the Commission for Information and Education under the Vietnam Fatherland Front, noted that the award plays a meaningful role in highlighting simple yet dignified examples within the community, encouraging younger generations to nurture compassion, responsibility, and a progressive mindset. The initiative is expected to contribute to strengthening social cohesion while fostering cultural values ​​and shared understanding.

For SABECO, the Inspiring Torchbearers Award reflects a continuation of its long-term approach to sustainable development. Through 150 years of growth, the company has consistently prioritised business performance and the promotion of positive lifestyle values ​​and the reinforcement of collective responsibility. A SABECO representative expressed the belief that acts of goodwill, when recognised and encouraged, can spark broader community motivation and amplify positive social influence.

At its core, the award carries a message that each positive action, no matter how modestly, contributes to building a humane, resilient and cohesive society.

The stories of the 150 Inspiring Torchbearers are expected to represent perseverance, empathy, and a deep sense of dedication. They may include teachers supporting students in remote areas, individuals integrating technology into community solutions, cultural artisans preserving healthy heritage, or sports advocates fostering community engagement. These individuals do not seek public recognition; instead, they act from a genuine commitment to others, creating ripples of influence through steady, authentic work.