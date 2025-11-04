SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

SABECO representatives present VND500 million ($20,000) to Nghe An province

On the eighth stop of its “Legacy on the Move” journey, Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has collaborated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to provide aid to storm-affected communities in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. The initiative is part of SABECO's ongoing efforts to support post-disaster recovery, spreading the spirit of solidarity and care through its campaign celebrating 150 years of living legacy.

The handover took place in Nghe An on October 31 and in Ha Tinh on November 1, with VND500 million ($20,000) allocated to each province. The support forms part of SABECO's VND3 billion ($120,000) donation announced on October 16, following a symbolic handover to the VFF Central Committee on October 24. In alignment with the VFF Central Committee, the funds will be transferred directly to the official bank accounts of the VFF committees of Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. This contribution will go towards repairing essential infrastructure, rebuilding homes, and assisting affected households in restoring stability.

SABECO presents VND500 million ($20,000) to Ha Tinh province

Hoang Phu Hien, Vice Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee, said, "We highly appreciate the initiatives that SABECO has implemented in Nghe An over the years. In addition to its business operations and contributions to the provincial budget, SABECO has carried out many meaningful community programmes in collaboration with the VFF of Nghe An. On behalf of the people of Nghe An, we sincerely thank SABECO for its valuable support and commitment to delivering this assistance promptly to the families affected by the storms. We hope that SABECO will continue to accompany and support communities not only in Nghe An but across the country.”

Nguyen Thanh Dong, a member of the provincial standing committee and chairman of the VFF Committee of Ha Tinh, added, "Many localities have suffered severe damage from the storms. We would like to express our gratitude to SABECO for its kindness and meaningful contribution to post-disaster recovery efforts. We truly value SABECO's continuous companionship, not only through its contribution to the province's socioeconomic development, budget, and job creation, but also through its genuine care and support for the wellbeing of the local people.”

Beyond financial support, SABECO's leadership team also visited local factories and employees in Nghe An and Ha Tinh to express care for those affected, reaffirming the company's deep commitment to the wellbeing of its people and communities.

Lester Tan, general director of SABECO, shared, “This contribution carries deep meaning for all of us at SABECO, as Nghe An and Ha Tinh are not only among the provinces most affected by the recent storms but also home to many of our employees, partners, and long-standing operations. Our breweries and member companies in these provinces have been an integral part of SABECO's growth in central Vietnam, and we feel a strong responsibility to stand by our people and communities here during times of hardship. This donation reflects our solidarity and shared commitment to support both our employees and the local communities where we operate. Through this effort, we hope to provide timely and meaningful assistance to those impacted by the recent storms. SABECO will continue to accompany Vietnam on its path of growth, not only by building a sustainable business, but also by contributing to the wellbeing and prosperity of the people and communities we proudly serve.”

Representatives of Nghe An explore SABECO's “Legacy on the Move” campaign

This support is part of SABECO's wider disaster collaboration with the VFF to aid recovery in regions across Vietnam impacted by recent storms.

As part of the campaign, the “Legacy on the Move” journey, known for its signature red double-decker bus, remains active in Nghe An as a symbol of connection and care for the community. A highlight of the journey is the “Wall of Unity”, where people are invited to write heartfelt messages of encouragement to local authorities, frontline workers, volunteers, and affected communities. Participants also shared their photos and messages on social media with the hashtag #TogetherWithVietnam, spreading empathy and solidarity nationally.

“Legacy on the Move” is a national community-connect journey organised by SABECO to celebrate 150 years of growth alongside Vietnam's brewing industry and confirm its commitment to accompanying national progress. Each stop of the journey not only offers heritage experiences but also conveys the spirit of care, empathy, and solidarity, the core values ​​SABECO has consistently pursued. So far, the journey has travelled through eight of its nine locations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Vinh Long, Vung Tau, Daklak, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Nghe An, with the final stop set for Hanoi.

Nghe An and Ha Tinh are key provinces for SABECO's business and production activities in central Vietnam. Over the years, the company has become a familiar part of the local community through Saigon – Nghe Tinh Beer JSC and Saigon Song Lam Beer JSC, both major contributors to the provincial budgets.

In addition to its business activities, SABECO has contributed to improving the quality of life for local communities through initiatives such as “Light up Rural” and “Light up the Borders” in Nghe An (Tam Hop, Bac Ly, and Na Loi communes) and Ha Tinh (Huong Lam, Huong Do, Quang Tho, and Ky Nam communes). These projects install solar-powered streetlights to promote renewable energy, enhance rural infrastructure, and improve public safety in border communities. Furthermore, the company has implemented the “Fostering Sports” project, upgrading community sports facilities to encourage active lifestyles and foster sports development.