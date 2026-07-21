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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

7-Eleven hits 1,000 CAFé stores, expands to KLIA

July 21, 2026 | 09:02
(0) user say
7-Eleven reached 1,000 CAFé stores in Malaysia and expanded its airport convenience experience to KLIA, reflecting growing demand among Malaysians for grab-and-go food and coffee.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 July 2026 - As Malaysians increasingly embrace grab-and-go lifestyles and quality coffee on the move, 7-Eleven Malaysia today marked a major milestone with the opening of its 1,000th CAFé by 7-Eleven outlet at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, reinforcing its commitment to making quality food and beverages more accessible wherever customers are.

From left to right: Mr. Wong Wai Keong, Co-CEOs of 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Ms. Hani Ezra Hussin, Senior General Manager – Commercial Services of Malaysian Airport Holdings Berhad, Mr. Tan U-Ming, Co-CEOs of 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Mr. Zulhikam Ahmad, General Manager – Commercial (Business Performance & Growth) of Malaysian Airport Holdings Berhad, Jim Girard - Senior Regional Director of 7-Eleven International and Estaban Velasquez, Senior Director and Controller of 7-Eleven International officiating the opening of the 1,000th CAFé by 7-Eleven store at KLIA Terminal 1.

From left to right: Wong Wai Keong, Co-CEOs of 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Ms. Hani Ezra Hussin, Senior General Manager – Commercial Services of Malaysian Airport Holdings Berhad, Tan U-Ming, Co-CEOs of 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Zulhikam Ahmad, General Manager – Commercial (Business Performance & Growth) of Malaysian Airport Holdings Berhad, Jim Girard - Senior Regional Director of 7-Eleven International and Estaban Velasquez, Senior Director and Controller of 7-Eleven International officiating the opening of the 1,000th CAFé by 7-Eleven store at KLIA Terminal 1.


Located at Level 5, next to the Domestic Departure Gate at KLIA Terminal 1, the milestone café places freshly brewed coffee, hot meals and ready-to-eat favourites within easy reach of one of Malaysia's busiest transport hubs. KLIA Terminal 1 serves approximately 28 to 30 million passengers annually, with around 13,000 to 14,000 departing and arriving travellers each day. During peak operating hours, the terminal can accommodate nearly 6,800 passengers per hour, while festive travel periods see passenger volumes surge significantly.

More than just another store opening, the milestone reflects how CAFé by 7-Eleven has evolved into an integral part of Malaysians' daily routines, serving everyone from busy professionals grabbing their morning coffee to students on the go, families travelling home, and holidaymakers beginning their next adventure.

With more Malaysians seeking convenient, quality food and coffee throughout the day, CAFé by 7-Eleven has steadily expanded to meet evolving consumer lifestyles. The opening of its 1,000th outlet at KLIA marks another milestone in bringing that convenience to one of Malaysia's busiest travel gateways.

The choice of KLIA for this milestone reflects 7-Eleven Malaysia's strategy of expanding into high-traffic locations where convenience matters most. As consumer lifestyles become increasingly mobile, transport hubs have become key destinations for quick, quality food and beverage solutions, allowing CAFé by 7-Eleven to better serve travellers at every stage of their journey.

Commenting on the milestone, Wong Wai Keong, Co-CEO of 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., said the opening of the company's 1,000th CAFé by 7-Eleven represents more than a numerical milestone. It reflects how consumer expectations and lifestyles have evolved over the years.

"Today's customers expect quality coffee, fresh meals and convenience wherever they are, whether they're heading to work, commuting across town or catching a flight. Over the years, we've transformed CAFé by 7-Eleven into a destination that fits naturally into those everyday moments. Convenience today is no longer just about being nearby. It's about being exactly where customers need us most, whether that's in neighbourhoods, commercial districts or one of the country's busiest airports."

"There is no better place to celebrate this milestone than KLIA, one of Malaysia's busiest travel gateways. Millions of passengers pass through the airport every year, making it the ideal location for us to demonstrate how convenience retail can better serve today's increasingly mobile consumers. Whether they're catching an early morning flight, returning home or travelling for business, we want CAFé by 7-Eleven to be part of that journey."

As one of Malaysia's largest convenience retailers, 7-Eleven continues to evolve beyond traditional retail by expanding CAFé by 7-Eleven across neighbourhoods, commercial districts, hospitals, transport hubs and major travel gateways. Offering an expanding range of food, beverages and ready-to-enjoy meal options, the growing network reflects the company's commitment to making quality food and beverages more accessible wherever customers need them.

The KLIA outlet represents another step in that strategy, enhancing the travel experience by ensuring customers can conveniently enjoy fresh food and beverages before departure without compromising on quality or speed.

Today, with more than 2,700 stores nationwide and 1,000 CAFé by 7-Eleven outlets, the company continues to strengthen its position as Malaysia's leading convenience retailer by adapting to evolving consumer expectations through innovation, accessibility and everyday convenience.

As Malaysians continue to embrace increasingly mobile lifestyles and seek greater convenience in their daily routines, 7-Eleven Malaysia remains committed to expanding CAFé by 7-Eleven into locations where quality food and beverages are needed most. Guided by its promise of "Always There For You", the company will continue bringing greater convenience to customers wherever life takes them.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.7eleven.com.my

By 7-Eleven Malaysia

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
7-eleven CAFé stores malaysia KLIA

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