Ddrops sponsors Aqua Champs League Fest 2026 in Malaysia to promote children's health

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ddrops®, a Canadian family health and nutritional supplement brand, participated as a supporting sponsor of Aqua Champs League Fest 2026 (ACLF 2026) in Malaysia, reinforcing its commitment to children's healthy growth through active lifestyles, positive family routines and simple daily nutrition.

Organised by Parenthood and Swimin12, ACLF 2026 brought together young swimmers, parents, coaches and community partners for a day of youth swimming, family engagement and health-focused activities. The event encouraged children to stay active, build confidence in the water and experience the benefits of structured sports participation in a supportive community setting.

"At Ddrops®, we believe healthy growth begins with the small habits families practise every day," said a spokesperson for Ddrops®. "Whether children are swimming, learning, playing or growing through each stage of childhood, they need support that fits naturally into family life. ACLF 2026 is exactly the kind of initiative we are proud to support because it encourages children to stay active, build confidence and develop positive health habits in a fun and memorable way."

Throughout the event, families visited the Ddrops® booth to learn more about children's nutrition and practical ways to support daily wellness at home. Parents shared common concerns around children's growth, bone health, immunity, picky eating and the challenges of maintaining consistent supplement routines, especially when children are sensitive to taste, texture or swallowing tablets.

Known for its "Just One Drop" approach to vitamin D supplementation, Ddrops® offers convenient liquid formats designed to make daily nutrition easier, and can be added to food or drink without adding complexity to busy family routines.

As part of the event, Ddrops® sponsored the Champions Challenge Grand Prize, awarding one winning family with a full year's supply of Ddrops® nutritional products to support their family's daily wellness journey.

Ddrops®' participation coincides with an important brand milestone. Ddrops® Kids Liquid Algae Calcium was recently recognised with the "Best Liquid Calcium Supplement for Kids" award at the Parenthood Parents' Choice Awards 2026, reflecting growing consumer trust in child-friendly nutritional solutions that combine convenience, taste and daily wellness support.

As more families across Malaysia and Southeast Asia embrace active lifestyles and preventive health, Ddrops® remains committed to supporting parents with science-backed, family-friendly nutritional solutions that help children build strong foundations for lifelong health and wellbeing.