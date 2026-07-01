Malaysia greenlights Neolix for first-cohort autonomous delivery sandbox trials

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics, has become one of the first companies approved by Malaysia's Ministry of Transport (MOT) to begin public-road sandbox testing in Cyberjaya, marking a major step in the company's expansion across Southeast Asia, one of the world's fastest-growing markets for advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and e-commerce logistics.

The approval was granted under Malaysia's National Regulatory Sandbox framework for autonomous delivery vehicles. Road trials are expected to begin in the coming weeks in Cyberjaya, the country's flagship smart city and technology hub.

The milestone positions Malaysia as a strategic launchpad for Neolix's broader Southeast Asia growth strategy, following the company's ongoing expansion efforts in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region. Neolix has been actively advancing deployment initiatives in Singapore, where the company has been working with regional partners to explore autonomous urban logistics and smart-city delivery applications.

Neolix's autonomous delivery vehicles are designed to redefine urban logistics, driving down operational costs, boosting delivery efficiency, and unlocking a new standard for how goods move through cities.

The Malaysia approval comes as governments across Southeast Asia accelerate investment in AI, robotics and smart mobility infrastructure.

The region has emerged as a critical global manufacturing and technology base, with expanding demand for automated logistics solutions driven by e-commerce growth, labor shortages and increasing pressure on urban fulfilment networks. According to DBS Bank, Southeast Asia's e-commerce economy is projected to grow from USD 184 billion in 2024 to USD 410 billion by 2030.

"Malaysia represents an important next step in Neolix's international expansion strategy," said the Head of Southeast Asia Operations at Neolix. "We see strong long-term demand for autonomous logistics infrastructure across the region, and Malaysia provides an ideal environment to validate technologies designed specifically for dense urban Asian markets."

Testing will span closed-road, semi-open and public-road environments in Cyberjaya and several other locations, evaluating vehicle performance across real-world urban conditions including traffic signals, intersections and speed bumps.

Malaysia's left-hand traffic system also provides a valuable testing environment for deployment across many Asia-Pacific markets.

Cyberjaya is home to Malaysia's official Malaysia Autonomous Vehicle (MyAV) testing route, developed jointly by the Ministry of Transport and Futurise under the National Regulatory Sandbox initiative. Companies participating in the program must undergo technical and safety evaluations by the MyAV Evaluation Committee before operating on public roads.

Neolix's Malaysia pilot will be conducted together with a consortium of local and regional partners, including:

Tiong Nam Logistics, a major logistics service provider in Malaysia and across ASEAN

Asia Mobiliti, a Malaysia-based Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) technology company

MindHub, an AI infrastructure company focused on Southeast Asia

The company expects to wrap up sandbox testing with its initial partners in phases throughout the second half of this year. Together, the partners will evaluate multiple use cases including express parcel delivery, campus logistics and on-demand e-commerce fulfilment. The initiative is expected to help establish operational standards and deployment models that could support future commercial expansion across Southeast Asia.

Neolix has rapidly expanded its international autonomous delivery footprint over the past two years. In 2025, the company became the first autonomous delivery operator to receive a commercial vehicle licence in Abu Dhabi and has since deployed hundreds of autonomous delivery vehicles across the UAE in partnership with regional e-commerce platform Noon and express delivery company iMile.

The company expects to deploy more than 10,000 vehicles across the UAE by the end of 2026, while simultaneously expanding operations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

To date, Neolix has deployed autonomous delivery systems across 15+ countries and regions and more than 300 cities worldwide, with cumulative autonomous driving mileage exceeding 170 million kilometres.

The company is actively advancing localization programs across China, the UAE, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, Portugal and Australia as it builds what it sees as the next generation of intelligent urban delivery infrastructure.