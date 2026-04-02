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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ViewSonic launches workspace subscription in Malaysia

April 02, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
The display technology company introduced a service model providing Malaysian businesses with smart meeting room equipment and software.

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, today announced the launch of its Future-Ready Smart Workspace Subscription Plan in Malaysia, designed to empower businesses and educational institutions with cutting-edge display solutions through a cost-effective and flexible model.

Tailored to support Malaysia's growing demand for digital transformation, this subscription plan provides access to premium display technologies without the burden of high upfront costs. Customers can choose from a variety of high-performance models, including ViewBoard Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) 41 Series, ranging from 65-inch to 86-inch, and the Foldable 138" All-in-One LED displays.

A key highlight of the program is the 0% installment plan for 12 months. For organizations requiring greater flexibility, 24-month and 36-month subscription options are also available, ensuring access to advanced collaboration and presentation tools for a wider range of users.

Key Benefits of the Subscription Plan include:

Hassle-Free, Subscription-Style Experience
Simply subscribe and leave the rest to us—from delivery and installation to maintenance, ICT lifecycle support, managed services, refurbishment, and logistics.

Full Ownership at the End of the Term
Gain long-term value with device ownership transferred upon completion of the subscription.

Ready-to-Use, Complete Solution
Comes with complimentary accessories, including a slim trolley cart and WiFi module, so you can start immediately.

Free Delivery & Professional Installation
Enjoy smooth and reliable setup with no additional cost (within Klang Valley).

Peace of Mind with Extended Warranty
3-year warranty on-site service.

Continuous Support & Managed Services
Benefit from ongoing technical support and proactive service management throughout the entire lifecycle.

Ongoing Training & Enablement
Complimentary online training sessions (three times per year) to maximize usage, productivity, and ROI.

"In today's environment, organizations are increasingly seeking flexible and scalable solutions to support evolving workplace and learning environments," said Mr. Chaw Foo Hong, Country Manager of ViewSonic Malaysia. "Our Smart Workspace Subscription Plan allows customers to adopt advanced display technologies without heavy capital expenditure."

ViewSonic's Smart Workspace solutions enable engaging and efficient user experiences across business and education environments. Its advanced interactive displays support intuitive collaboration with EDLA-certified Android systems, high-performance processors, immersive audio capabilities, and seamless wireless content sharing, while the Foldable All-in-One LED display provides large-scale, impactful visuals with flexible deployment for a wide range of settings.

As organizations navigate economic uncertainty and prioritize smarter spending, this program reflects ViewSonic's continued commitment to supporting digital transformation across workplaces and classrooms by delivering scalable, future-ready solutions.

Businesses, educators, and organizations in Malaysia are invited to book a free demonstration and consultation to experience the solutions firsthand.

ViewSonic flexible subscription program for Interactive Flat Panel and All-in-One LED solutions, supported by ICT Zone Ventures Berhad through its technology financing. For more information, please contact: 03-5036 0468 or email to Sales.MY@viewsonic.com.

By PR Newswire

ViewSonic Corp

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ViewSonic workspace malaysia

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