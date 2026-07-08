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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

L'Occitane backs 105,000 hair and scalp diagnoses in Malaysia

July 08, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
L'Occitane has conducted more than 105,000 hair and scalp diagnoses across Malaysia, helping consumers address hair fall by identifying the underlying cause before recommending a treatment solution.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - As hair fall and hair loss concerns continue to affect consumers across different ages and life stages, L'Occitane is encouraging Malaysians to look beyond the symptoms and understand the root cause of their concerns through its complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis.

L'Occitane Anti-Hair Loss Serum
L'Occitane Anti-Hair Loss Serum

Backed by more than 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis conducted in Malaysia, L'Occitane has developed extensive expertise in understanding hair fall, hair loss, scalp imbalances and personalised scalp care needs. Through this diagnostic-first approach, the brand helps consumers identify the underlying causes of their concerns before recommending a targeted hair and scalp care routine.

The insights gathered from these diagnosis reveal that what often appears to be hair loss or hair thinning may be linked to a variety of factors, including scalp imbalance, stress, hormonal changes, post-partum shedding, lifestyle habits and environmental conditions. While the symptoms may look similar, the underlying causes and therefore the solutions are often very different.

As a result, L'Occitane believes that effective hair care begins not with choosing a product, but with understanding the scalp.

Over 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis: Understanding Hair Fall Beyond the Surface
Through more than 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis conducted in Malaysia, L'Occitane has observed that hair fall concerns typically stem from multiple contributing factors rather than a single cause.

Common concerns identified include:
  • Hair loss and excessive hair fall
  • Hair thinning and reduced hair density
  • Post-partum hair shedding
  • Scalp sensitivity and discomfort
  • Oily scalp conditions
  • Stress-related hair concerns
  • Hormonal-related hair changes
  • Weakened scalp barrier and scalp imbalance
Each diagnosis includes an in-depth scalp analysis and personalised consultation, helping consumers better understand their scalp condition before selecting products suited to their individual needs.

This personalised approach has positioned L'Occitane as a trusted hair and scalp care expert, focused on addressing the cause of hair concerns rather than simply masking the symptoms.

Clinically Proven Support for Hair Loss and Hair Fall Concerns
At the heart of L'Occitane's personalised hair care approach is the Anti-Hair Loss Serum, formulated with 99% natural-origin ingredients.

Clinically proven results include:
  • Helps reduce hair loss
  • Strengthens hair from the root
  • Improves the appearance of fuller, denser-looking hair
  • Supports the growth of up to 17,000 new strands after three months of use
When paired with a personalised Hair & Scalp Diagnosis, the serum becomes part of a tailored solution designed around each individual's scalp condition and hair concern.

Personalised Hair & Scalp Solutions for Different Needs
Recognising that every scalp is unique, L'Occitane offers complementary scalp care solutions that address different scalp conditions and lifestyle needs.

Immortelle Pro-Youth Scalp Serum
Designed to:
  • Revitalise the scalp
  • Improve scalp elasticity
  • Replenish vitality
  • Promote healthier-looking hair
Night Soothing Defense Scalp Serum
Designed to:
  • Soothe sensitive scalps
  • Strengthen the scalp barrier
  • Reduce discomfort
  • Restore balance overnight
Gentle & Balance Shampoo
Designed to:
  • Gently cleanse the scalp
  • Support the scalp microbiome
  • Promote a healthy scalp environment
Volume & Strength Shampoo
Designed to:
  • Strengthen fragile hair
  • Improve resilience
  • Create fuller-looking hair
Together with the complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis, these targeted solutions form a personalised hair care ritual tailored to individual scalp conditions and hair goals.

Different Causes. Real People. Real Results.
While many consumers experience hair fall, hair loss or hair thinning, the underlying causes behind these concerns are often different.

The experiences of Soo Chian, Jack and Hui Ying demonstrate why understanding the root cause can make a meaningful difference.

Goh Soo Chian, 33
Concern:
Post-Partum Hair Fall
Contributing Factor:
Post-pregnancy hormonal changes
Recommended Routine:
Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum (3 months)
Result:
Reduced hair fall and visible baby hairs

Like many mothers, Soo Chian experienced significant hair fall after childbirth. As her hairline became increasingly visible and bald patches began to appear, she found herself constantly searching for ways to conceal the changes.
After adopting a consistent hair care routine with L'Occitane's Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum, she began noticing visible improvements.
"Now I see less hair loss compared to even before I got pregnant. I feel much more confident and less stressed about it."

Jayabalan A/L Subramaniam (Jack), 51
Concern:
Hair Thinning
Contributing Factor:
Work-related stress and environmental exposure
Recommended Routine:
Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum (6 months)
Result:
Improved hair density and fuller-looking coverage

For Jack, what began as gradual thinning eventually affected both his appearance and confidence.
After consistently incorporating the serum into his routine, he began noticing encouraging improvements.
"My mother told me she could see my bald patch was darker, meaning the hair was growing back. That put a big smile on my face because I was happy to hear she noticed something different."

Ooi Hui Ying, 35
Concern:
Progressive Hair Thinning
Contributing Factor:
Hormonal changes
Recommended Routine:
Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum (8 months)
Result:
Visible baby hairs and improved confidence

What began as gradual thinning eventually developed into a visible bald patch. Through consistent use of the serum, Hui Ying started noticing visible baby hairs after three months and experienced renewed confidence as her hair became fuller over time.
"My self-esteem improved. I'm very happy and delighted that this worked."

Understanding Comes First
Although Soo Chian, Jack and Hui Ying experienced similar symptoms, their hair concerns stemmed from different underlying causes.

Their stories reinforce an important truth: understanding the cause is often the first step towards finding an effective solution.

Through complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis, personalised consultations and targeted hair care solutions, L'Occitane continues to help Malaysians better understand hair fall, hair loss and scalp health before recommending the routine best suited to their needs.

Today, with over 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis conducted in Malaysia, L'Occitane remains committed to helping consumers make more informed decisions about their hair and scalp care journey.
Complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis is available at L'Occitane boutiques nationwide.

Each diagnosis includes:
  • Personalised scalp analysis
  • Identification of scalp concerns
  • Hair loss and hair fall assessment
  • Product recommendations tailored to individual needs
https://my.loccitane.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By L\'Occitane en Provence

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TagTag:
L'Occitane malaysia Scalp Diagnosis Malaysia Hair Fall Solutions

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