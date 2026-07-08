L'Occitane backs 105,000 hair and scalp diagnoses in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - As hair fall and hair loss concerns continue to affect consumers across different ages and life stages, L'Occitane is encouraging Malaysians to look beyond the symptoms and understand the root cause of their concerns through its complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis.

L'Occitane Anti-Hair Loss Serum

Hair loss and excessive hair fall

Hair thinning and reduced hair density

Post-partum hair shedding

Scalp sensitivity and discomfort

Oily scalp conditions

Stress-related hair concerns

Hormonal-related hair changes

Weakened scalp barrier and scalp imbalance

Helps reduce hair loss

Strengthens hair from the root

Improves the appearance of fuller, denser-looking hair

Supports the growth of up to 17,000 new strands after three months of use

Revitalise the scalp

Improve scalp elasticity

Replenish vitality

Promote healthier-looking hair

Soothe sensitive scalps

Strengthen the scalp barrier

Reduce discomfort

Restore balance overnight

Gently cleanse the scalp

Support the scalp microbiome

Promote a healthy scalp environment

Strengthen fragile hair

Improve resilience

Create fuller-looking hair

Personalised scalp analysis

Identification of scalp concerns

Hair loss and hair fall assessment

Product recommendations tailored to individual needs

Backed by more than 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis conducted in Malaysia, L'Occitane has developed extensive expertise in understanding hair fall, hair loss, scalp imbalances and personalised scalp care needs. Through this diagnostic-first approach, the brand helps consumers identify the underlying causes of their concerns before recommending a targeted hair and scalp care routine.The insights gathered from these diagnosis reveal that what often appears to be hair loss or hair thinning may be linked to a variety of factors, including scalp imbalance, stress, hormonal changes, post-partum shedding, lifestyle habits and environmental conditions. While the symptoms may look similar, the underlying causes and therefore the solutions are often very different.As a result, L'Occitane believes that effective hair care begins not with choosing a product, but with understanding the scalp.Over 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis: Understanding Hair Fall Beyond the SurfaceThrough more than 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis conducted in Malaysia, L'Occitane has observed that hair fall concerns typically stem from multiple contributing factors rather than a single cause.Common concerns identified include:Each diagnosis includes an in-depth scalp analysis and personalised consultation, helping consumers better understand their scalp condition before selecting products suited to their individual needs.This personalised approach has positioned L'Occitane as a trusted hair and scalp care expert, focused on addressing the cause of hair concerns rather than simply masking the symptoms.Clinically Proven Support for Hair Loss and Hair Fall ConcernsAt the heart of L'Occitane's personalised hair care approach is the Anti-Hair Loss Serum, formulated with 99% natural-origin ingredients.Clinically proven results include:When paired with a personalised Hair & Scalp Diagnosis, the serum becomes part of a tailored solution designed around each individual's scalp condition and hair concern.Personalised Hair & Scalp Solutions for Different NeedsRecognising that every scalp is unique, L'Occitane offers complementary scalp care solutions that address different scalp conditions and lifestyle needs.Immortelle Pro-Youth Scalp SerumDesigned to:Night Soothing Defense Scalp SerumDesigned to:Gentle & Balance ShampooDesigned to:Volume & Strength ShampooDesigned to:Together with the complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis, these targeted solutions form a personalised hair care ritual tailored to individual scalp conditions and hair goals.Different Causes. Real People. Real Results.While many consumers experience hair fall, hair loss or hair thinning, the underlying causes behind these concerns are often different.The experiences of Soo Chian, Jack and Hui Ying demonstrate why understanding the root cause can make a meaningful difference.Goh Soo Chian, 33Concern:Post-Partum Hair FallContributing Factor:Post-pregnancy hormonal changesRecommended Routine:Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum (3 months)Result:Reduced hair fall and visible baby hairsLike many mothers, Soo Chian experienced significant hair fall after childbirth. As her hairline became increasingly visible and bald patches began to appear, she found herself constantly searching for ways to conceal the changes.After adopting a consistent hair care routine with L'Occitane's Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum, she began noticing visible improvements.Jayabalan A/L Subramaniam (Jack), 51Concern:Hair ThinningContributing Factor:Work-related stress and environmental exposureRecommended Routine:Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum (6 months)Result:Improved hair density and fuller-looking coverageFor Jack, what began as gradual thinning eventually affected both his appearance and confidence.After consistently incorporating the serum into his routine, he began noticing encouraging improvements.."Ooi Hui Ying, 35Concern:Progressive Hair ThinningContributing Factor:Hormonal changesRecommended Routine:Anti-Hair Loss Advanced Scalp Serum (8 months)Result:Visible baby hairs and improved confidenceWhat began as gradual thinning eventually developed into a visible bald patch. Through consistent use of the serum, Hui Ying started noticing visible baby hairs after three months and experienced renewed confidence as her hair became fuller over time.."Understanding Comes FirstAlthough Soo Chian, Jack and Hui Ying experienced similar symptoms, their hair concerns stemmed from different underlying causes.Their stories reinforce an important truth: understanding the cause is often the first step towards finding an effective solution.Through complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis, personalised consultations and targeted hair care solutions, L'Occitane continues to help Malaysians better understand hair fall, hair loss and scalp health before recommending the routine best suited to their needs.Today, with over 105,000 Hair & Scalp Diagnosis conducted in Malaysia, L'Occitane remains committed to helping consumers make more informed decisions about their hair and scalp care journey.Complimentary Hair & Scalp Diagnosis is available at L'Occitane boutiques nationwide.Each diagnosis includes:https://my.loccitane.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.