Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

April 14, 2026 | 16:34
(0) user say
Southeast Asia’s e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 22.8 per cent on-year in 2025 to reach $157.6 billion, as leading platforms returned to growth while continuing to improve infrastructure, fulfilment, and customer experience, according to Momentum Works.
Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

On April 14, Momentum Works released the fourth edition of its E-commerce in Southeast Asia report, offering an in-depth analysis of market size, competitive dynamics, and the structural shifts redefining e-commerce across the region.

The report pointed out that platform e-commerce GMV grew 22.8 per cent on-year in 2025, with Thailand and Malaysia leading at 51.8 per cent and 47.6 per cent on-year growth, respectively.

Vietnam, the Philippines, and Singapore all registered double-digit gains exceeding 20 per cent, while Indonesia remained the largest market (37 per cent share), though growth slowed to 2.2 per cent following Bukalapak’s exit and Tokopedia’s GMV rationalisation.

Southeast Asia is now effectively a three-player market. Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop (including Tokopedia) collectively controlled 98.8 per cent of the region’s platform e-commerce market in 2025. Competition is intensifying at the top, while smaller and single-country players continue to exit or pivot away from marketplace models.

Content commerce is now core infrastructure as it generated an estimated $49.7 billion in GMV, accounting for 32 per cent of platform GMV. Led by TikTok Shop’s rapid rise and Shopee’s increasing investments, content is now a core driver of demand.

The report also estimated that non-platform channels (such as brand.com, multi-brand retailers, social platforms, etc.) contributed about $27.8 billion, bringing Southeast Asia’s total e-commerce GMV to $185.5 billion, with platforms accounting for 85 per cent of the total market.

Another finding is that e-commerce in Southeast Asia has not yet reached its true price floor. Despite intense competition, much of today’s affordability is still driven by subsidies, vouchers, and discounts funded by platforms, sellers, and brands, rather than structurally lower costs, the report noted.

Cross-border players also continue to expand their footprint in Southeast Asia by lowering friction and improving access to overseas supply. While regulations are tightening, larger and more committed players are better positioned to adapt and benefit.​​​​​

Vietnam emerges as Southeast Asia’s cross-border e-commerce hub Vietnam emerges as Southeast Asia’s cross-border e-commerce hub

Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a regional powerhouse in cross-border e-commerce, driven by strategic initiatives from global players and backed by supportive government policies.
Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Vietnam's retail market recorded a five-year high in revenue, reaching $269 billion in 2025, according to the Vietnam Domestic Market Report 2025 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Shopee and TikTok Shop account for 8 per cent of Vietnam’s retail market Shopee and TikTok Shop account for 8 per cent of Vietnam’s retail market

In 2025, transaction value on Shopee and TikTok Shop exceeded $16.3 billion, equivalent to nearly 8 per cent of Vietnam’s total retail market.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
e-commerce southeast asia GMT Vietnam Thailand singapore malaysia Indonesia

Related Contents

Vietnam and Slovakia elevates ties to strategic partnership

Vietnam and Slovakia elevates ties to strategic partnership

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

MoH urges hospitals to accelerate electronic medical records

MoH urges hospitals to accelerate electronic medical records

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Australia deepens fintech ties with Vietnam

Australia deepens fintech ties with Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

Khanh Hoa kicks off construction of $2.2 billion Ca Na LNG power plant

BSR secures three months of crude supply for Dung Quat refinery

BSR secures three months of crude supply for Dung Quat refinery

Brokerage competition intensifies as market liquidity surges in Q1

Brokerage competition intensifies as market liquidity surges in Q1

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020